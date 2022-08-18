The Bear review: Spectacular new show is an unmissable, nerve-shredding kitchen nightmare

The Bear is the rare ‘food show’ that doesn’t romanticise the act of preparing a meal. But it certainly milks the act of eating. The eight-episode comedy drama — easily one of the best new shows of the year — has a similar philosophy about life. Nearly every character that jostles for space in its cramped cast is scarred, but we never really linger on how their injuries were inflicted; instead, we focus on the recovery.

The Bear is a show that luxuriates in the aftermath — of passionately cooked meals and life-changing incidents. The protagonist is a washed-up wunderkind chef who, after after working in some of the best kitchens in the world, finds himself at the helm of his family sandwich shop in Chicago after his brother dies by suicide and leaves him in charge. When we first meet him, Carime ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (played in a star-making turn by Jeremy Allen White) is experiencing the aftershocks of a short-lived career at the peak of his (unusually demanding) profession. Expecting his training to serve him well at his considerably less-refined family establishment, Carmy is jolted by a series of rude shocks that hurl him from the frying pan into the fire.

His hothead cousin is being deliberately difficult about the whole situation. He’s jealous that Carmy inherited the restaurant instead of him, but is also — and this is what makes the show so deliciously dramatic — very protective of him. He understands that Carmy isn’t cut out for it. The old hands are resistant to change — Carmy’s cries of ‘corner!’ and ‘hands!’ are initially misunderstood, and then ignored altogether. And then there’s the supremely talented sous chef that Carmy hires more out of necessity than anything else. Played by Ayo Edebiri, Sydney comes with her own demons, but is in no mood to let Carmy’s monstrous side get in the way of her career ambitions. She brings rare female insight to an environment historically dominated by men — restaurants, for instance, often have the same top-down hierarchies as corporates and criminal empires.

And in its own weird way, The Bear is a lot like The Godfather. It’s about family, but more specifically, it’s about a family that has been threatened by tension, trauma, and tragedy. Carmy is guilty, like Michael Corleone, at essentially abandoning his folks and trying to make it on his own. He wanted nothing to do with the family business; he felt he was better — cousin Richie, at one point, calls him an ‘Eleven Madison Park d**khead’. But with his brother now gone, he has no choice but to step up, and, wherever possible, make amends for the wrongs that he may have done.

In one of the show’s best scenes — there are too many, really — he has a heart-to-heart with his sister, who tells him that he never asks her how she’s doing, implying that the only person he cares about is himself. Carmy’s response will make complete sense, but not to everybody. In that moment of vulnerability, Carmy isn’t speaking to them. Nor is the show speaking to viewers expecting slow-mo shots of delicately prepared food. The Bear isn’t afraid to get dirty in the trenches, even if it comes at the expense of risking walkouts.

Unfortunately, cinema has always had a rather limited understanding of men in kitchens. They’re either like the Jon Favreau character — warm, passionate, and large-hearted — or they’re like the Bradley Cooper character from the film Burnt, or like Stephen Graham’s coke-snorting facsimile of an Anthony Bourdain-type truth-teller in the film Boiling Point. Carmy (mostly) falls in the latter category. He is a representative of the dinosaur culture that the show — via Sydney — is attempting to critique, but has also deluded himself into thinking that he’s some kind of anti-establishment outsider.

Like Boiling Point — a nerve-shredding drama about a particularly eventful dinner service at a posh London restaurant — episode seven of The Bear is shot in one magnificent unbroken take. The orders pile up, the equipment fails, and simmering tensions bubble to the surface as the sandwiches remain unmade, the patrons remain unserved, and traumas remain unaddressed. The kitchen — a cramped, claustrophobic space that enables casual cruelty — has never felt so threatening.

And writer-director Christopher Storer shoots these scenes as if he’s Steven Spielberg filming the storming of Normandy in Saving Private Ryan. The stress is palpable every time Carmy stands at the docket and begins calling out orders. The pressure-cooker environment often becomes so unbearable that it seems like Carmy is on the verge of throwing away his prized knives, strapping on a gun, and taking his chances against the Germans instead. But like a good soldier, he sticks around in the face of certain defeat, as confusion spills onto anger and everybody begins feeling the heat. Carmy doesn’t give up — on the service, on his team, and on himself.

There is an unseemly beauty to this show and its characters. There is a grace to the storytelling even when actual violence is erupting on screen; a rhythm to the writing even when all you can hear is insecure men scream swear words at each other. The Bear is brilliant television.

The Bear

Creator – Christopher Storer

Cast – Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri

Rating – 4.5/5