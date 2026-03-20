The Bachelorette shelved before premiere after Taylor Frankie Paul video surfaces fighting with ex; ‘attention-seeking, destructive campaign,’ says her team

Reality show The Bachelorette’s latest season was shelved just days before its scheduled premiere. The show which was set to premiere on Sunday, March 22, was pulled out by ABC after a 2023 video of Taylor Frankie Paul with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was released by TMZ. The video captures a fight between the two in which Paul is seen throwing metal chairs at Mortensen. Paul was set to star as the lead in the 22nd season of The Bachelorette

In a statement, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

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What the video shows

In the video, Paul is seen throwing chairs at Mortensen. He can be heard warning her that their child is nearby but Paul again throws chair at him. As per TMZ, police reports stated that a young child present during the incident was struck and later developed a “goose egg” on her head.

According to the report, authorities had responded to the scene after a noise complaint, and the footage later became key evidence in the case. Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was placed on three years’ probation, set to end in August. Several other charges, including domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and criminal mischief, were dropped as part of the agreement.

Paul’s statement

Paul’s team has shared a statement with People, stating that her current focus is on safety and healing.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritises her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

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The statement continued, “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

Responding to the release of the video, her spokesperson added, “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.”

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognise this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Mortensen’s side

Mortensen’s representative, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, said his priority remains their child. “He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.”

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They added, “He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away… I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

Paul’s earlier statements on the video

Paul, who shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5½, with ex-husband Tate Paul, and son Ever, 2, with Mortensen, addressed the situation publicly during recent appearances.

Speaking to PEOPLE at a March 17 press preview, she admitted, “my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time.” She added, “Just the timing is hard, and it’s a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I’ve experienced, I’ve never enjoyed fully, so this is another one … it’s extremely hard.”

“It’s just heavy. It’s a heavy time, and it’s unfortunate,” she continued. “I’m struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don’t show up, then I’m just giving these opportunities away… I just feel like it was the right thing to do … show up even though it’s hard.”

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Appearing on Good Morning America a day later, she described the moment as overwhelming.

“When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world, that’s what it feels like — I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I will say I’ve been here before and I got through it… and I’m hoping I can do that again.”

The following article contains references to domestic conflict, legal proceedings involving child safety, and emotional distress. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or emotional distress, please reach out to a qualified professional or a verified support helpline.

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