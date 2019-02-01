The Anti Social Network hosts Cyrus Sahukar and Jose Covaco: It was fun working together

Cyrus Sahukar and Jose Covaco will be seen hosting The Anti Social Network on MTV. On the show, the popular VJs will take over the social media pages of few selected common people and give it a dramatic twist. Cyrus and Jose recently spoke to indianexpress.com about their show and working together.

Giving more details about the series, Cyrus said, “On The Anti Social Network, we’ll take over someone else’s social media account. And we play around with it (laughs). I must tell you we won’t be bullies but will be indulging in some crazy stuff. We will post things that’s completely opposite to their personality or profession to check on what their followers think about it. It’s majorly a social experiment to see whether one has to maintain a particular personality on social media.”

Jose, who is quite popular for his witty social media posts, further shared, “I think people log on to social media to be entertained. It gives them a time to get off their busy life and indulge in some fun. I have always spoken my mind and I think that’s what my followers like about me. I just hope no one takes over my page anytime.”

On working with Jose, Cyrus said, “It was amazing. We are not exactly hosting so we had more fun. I have been around for a long time and it feels good to work with someone, with a new energy. Also, what I really love about the guy is that he loves what he is doing. Jose is not a VJ for money or fame. It comes naturally to him. And he is such a talented guy.”

Starting tomorrow, your social media is about get freaky! Are you ready for some madness? Watch #TheAntiSocialNetwork starting from 1st Feb at 7 PM ! @cyrus_sahu @HoeZaay pic.twitter.com/i4d5ryMRH8 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 31, 2019

Jose too had all the good things to say about his co-host. “I had my fan moment with Cyrus. We have all grown up watching him and it was great to work with him. It was too much fun actually,” he said.

When we quizzed the two that if given a chance, whose social media account would they take up, Cyrus said, “Donald Trump. It would be interesting to post some funny things there.” Jose on his part said, “I think any politician or a very popular celebrity. I would then go on posting the brutal truth on their handles.”

Starting February 1, The Anti Social Network will air every Friday, 7 pm on MTV.