The actors of Sanjivani: Where are they now?

In 2002, Star Plus launched its ambitious project Sanjivani at 9 pm, a slot ruled by Kaun Banega Crorepati. Little did anyone realise that it will go on to become an iconic show. The medical drama revolved around the trials and tribulations of four interns as they balanced their personal and professional life.

Advertising

Sanjivani had a healthy run of three years before it went off air. The success of the show even made the makers launch its sequel Dill Mill Gayye in 2007.

The show was shot at a suburban studio in Mumbai on a set spread over 18000 sq feet and designed by Omung Kumar. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Cinevistas, the cost of production of each episode was then calculated to be Rs 10 lakh.

And now Sanjivani is all set to get rebooted for the new generation. The new series will have popular actors Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna playing the leads. Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Behl will be seen reprising their roles from the original while Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh have also joined the cast.

Advertising

As fans rejoice the comeback of Sanjivani, as part of our flashback series, let’s find out what the actors of the show are up to these days.

Gurdeep Kohli as Dr Juhi Singh

A compassionate and talented doctor, Juhi won hearts wherever she went. Doctors loved her brilliance and commitment and while patients trusted her, they also enjoyed her talkative nature. Juhi and Rahul’s love story had its own ups and downs but the two finally got together. Their sweet, innocent love surely made the show a much interesting watch.

After making her debut with Falguni Pathak’s song, Sanjivani was Gurdeep Kohli’s first acting project. Post the show, she went on to play lead roles in shows like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Kasamh Se and Best of Luck Nikki among more. After a maternity break, Gurdeep started her second innings with Sethji and also starred in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. The actor’s stint on the digital space with two seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai has been much appreciated. Gurdeep will be back in the reboot of Sanjivani reprising the role of Dr Juhi.

Mihir Mishra as Dr Rahul Mehra

Rahul came across as a rich, spoilt brat initially and it was only after he met Juhi that his warm side came to the fore. Rahul and Simran were best friends and his attraction towards Juhi caused a lot of drama. Rahul was amazing with kids and it came as no surprise that he decided to become a pediatrician.

Prior to Mihir, Gaurav Chanana played Dr Rahul in the initial episodes. Post Sanjivani, Mihir has been part of shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Kumkum, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Krishnadasi among more. He also participated in Nach Baliye 1 along with wife, actor Maninee Mishra. Mihir was last seen essaying a character with grey shades in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Shilpa Kadam and Rupali Ganguly as Dr Simran Chopra

Simran and Rahul were best friends and joined Sanjivani hospital together. While Simran was a great doctor, she started getting jealous of Juhi’s closeness to Rahul and turned negative. Her father Kamal Chopra, who was the trustee of Sanjivani, backed her evil motives and even helped her separate Juhi and Rahul. While Simran managed to get married to Rahul, they divorced soon after her evil motives came to the fore.

The show started with Shilpa Kadam playing Simran but she was soon replaced by Rupali Ganguly.

Shilpa recently played a pivotal role in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. As for Rupali, after playing Simran, she surprised the audience by playing the hilarious ‘middle-class’ Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She also participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 1 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 in the year 2006 and 2009, respectively. Her portrayal of the possessive mother in Parvarrish was also much appreciated. Rupali has since then been on a sabbatical after getting married and having a kid.

Sanjit Bedi as Dr Umesh ‘Omi’ Joshi

Among the four new interns, Omi was the most friendly and charming. As a friend, he helped Juhi and Rahul get together. As a doctor, he had his way with kids and was loved by all his patients. Omi’s character was shown to be an HIV patient, who dies while fighting the disease.

Ironically, just like his character, Sanjit Bedi also had an untimely death. The actor was suffering from a brain ailment and was in coma before passing away in 2015.

Arjun Punj as Dr Aman

Dr Aman was introduced as Juhi’s childhood best friend. A too-good-to-be-true young man, he swept everyone, including Juhi, off their feet as soon as he stepped into Sanjivani. His romantic proposal to Juhi made the charming Aman a favourite among young girls. Sadly, he turned out to be an imposter, set up by Simran, who wanted to separate Juhi and Rahul. Ouch, that was heartbreaking, isn’t it?

Prior to Sanjivani, Arjun had made his Bollywood debut with Tere Liye. He has also played the lead role in TV shows Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and Saathi Re. Arjun and Juhi met on Sanjivani and after a whirlwind romance got married. They recently completed 12 years of marriage and are proud parents of two kids. Arjun and Juhi also participated in Nach Baliye 2. The actors were was last seen together in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Mohnish Bahl as Dr Shashank Gupta

Mohnish played the senior doctor in Sanjivani hospital. Although the four interns were scared of him, Dr Shashank was the mentor they all needed at the start of their career. He would be strict when needed and have the best advice like a considerate senior at other times. Dr Shashank also had a romantic track with Dr Smriti and it showed the soft side of the otherwise senior doctor.

Post Sanjivani, Mohnish reprised his role in the show’s sequel Dill Mill Gaye. His portrayal as the dignified doctor got him another show Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. The older man-younger woman love story also starred Kritika Kamra. After he unceremoniously quit the show, the actor was last seen hosting Hoshiyar and Savdhaan India on TV. Mohnish will once again be back as Dr Shashank in the Sanjivani reboot. He is also looking forward to his next film Panipat.

Shilpa Shinde as Chitra

Chitra was the ever helpful nurse in Sanjivani hospital. While Chitra did not have much to do other than aiding the intern doctors, she had a soft corner for Dr Omi. She could never garner the courage to confess her feelings and was left aghast post his death.

Shilpa Shinde is best remembered for her comedy roles in shows like Chidya Ghar, Lapataganj and more recently Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. After ruffling enough feathers by walking out of Bhabiji, she participated in Bigg Boss 11, and emerged as a winner with maximum votes. Shilpa was last seen in Dhan Dhana Dhan and Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

Advertising

Apart from these brilliant performers, Sanjivani also had actors like Iravati Harshe, Vikram Gokhale, Sudhanshu Pandey and Tarana Raj among others, playing pivotal roles.