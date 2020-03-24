The actors of Miley Jab Hum Tum: Where are they now?

Miley Jab Hum Tum chronicled the lives of two sisters Nupur and Gunjan who move to Mumbai from a small town. Miley Jab Hum Tum chronicled the lives of two sisters Nupur and Gunjan who move to Mumbai from a small town.

When the internet didn’t come cheap, and the web was mostly used to complete school and college projects, the youth was hooked to Star One for its daily dose of entertainment. Star One’s college drama Miley Jab Hum Tum was much loved by viewers for its relatable characters and innocent love stories.

The serial chronicled the lives of two sisters Nupur and Gunjan who move to Mumbai from a small town. Their daily struggles in the big city and efforts to fit in the elite society struck a chord with many. Through Nupur and Gunjan, the youth learned the meaning of friendship, love, family and above all, standing for themselves.

Today, as part of our flashback series, we will tell you what the cast of Miley Jab Hum Tum is up to these days.

Rati Pandey as Nupur

Rati Pandey was born in Assam and did her schooling in Patna. Rati Pandey was born in Assam and did her schooling in Patna.

Rati Pandey played Nupur, the elder sister, who is outgoing and carefree. A believer in love, she’d keep talking about her dream man. When the family shifted to Mumbai, Nupur’s excitement knew no bounds. However, her effort to impress her college mates by dressing up cool led to her being ragged. After Mayank saves her from ragging, the two strike a friendship, and soon fall in love. They even get married against her parents’ wishes. The first season ended on a sad note, with Nupur being killed in an accident but with fans pressuring the makers, she soon made a comeback.

Born in Assam, Rati Pandey did her schooling in Patna before moving to Delhi. She started her career as a participant in Cinestars Ki Khoj. After appearing in a few episodes, she bagged her first lead in Deepti Bhatnagar’s Shaadi Street, and then went on to star in Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai. Her popularity saw a rise after playing the bubbly Nupur in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Hence, everyone was left surprised when she took up Hitler Didi, a show that required her to play a strict person. Post a sabbatical, she made a comeback with Begusarai and followed it with Porus, Divya Drishti and Tenali Rama. She is currently part of Dangal TV’s Devi.

Sanaya Irani as Gunjan

Sanaya Irani also starred in Rangrasiya and Chhanchhan. Sanaya Irani also starred in Rangrasiya and Chhanchhan.

In Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sanaya Irani played Gunjan, who is an introvert, but more mature and responsible than her elder sister Nupur. A studious girl, Gunjan cross paths with Samrat, who in a bid to rag her, pretends to be a geek. After saving her from drowning, the two become thick friends, and eventually lovers. The two get married towards the end of the show.

After starring in commercials with Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Sanaya made her acting debut with Fanaa where she played Kajol’s friend. Being not fluent in Hindi, the actor took time to work on herself and then went on to do TV shows Left Right Left, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi before bagging Miley Jab Hum Tum. Her role of Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon further boosted her career. Sanaya also starred in Rangrasiya and Chhanchhan. She married her Miley Jab Hum Tum co-actor Mohit Sehgal in 2016. The actor was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost.

Mohit Sehgal as Samrat

Mohit Sehgal started his career with the film Delhi Heights. Mohit Sehgal started his career with the film Delhi Heights.

Mohit Sehgal played Samrat, the lead athlete and college star, in Miley Jab Hum Tum. After the initial hiccups in his relationship with Gunjan, the two supported each other by him training her for a talent hunt, and in return Gunjan tutored him. While he dismissed her feelings for him as infatuation, a tragic event lands him in jail, where he realises his love for her.

Mohit Sehgal started his career with the film Delhi Heights, and then moved to TV where he played the lead in Miley Jab Hum Tum. He also played the lead in shows like Mujhse Kuch Kethi Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Qubool Hai, Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Mohit and Sanaya were also the finalists of Nach Baliye 8.

Arjun Bijlani as Mayank

Arjun Bijlani started his television career opposite Arjun Bijlani started his television career opposite Jennifer Winget in Kartika.

Arjun Bijlani played Mayank, the geeky Greek god of the college and a rival of Samrat, in Miley Jab Hum Tum. However, with the entry of Gunjan and Nupur, the boys also become great friends. Mayank and Nupur end up being project partners, dance partners and travelling partners, which lead them to fall in love. Post their marriage, which earned the disapproval of Nupur’s family, the friends’ gang support the two to set up their own love nest.

Arjun Bijlani started his television career opposite Jennifer Winget in Kartika. He followed it up with Remix, Left Right Left and Mohe Rang De before bagging Miley Jab Hum Tum. He also shouldered projects like Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Chintu Ban Gaya Gentleman, Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi among more. His fortunes turned overnight when he bagged Naagin with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan. Bijlani also starred in Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor then went on to host multiple seasons of Dance Deewane and Kitchen Champion. Arjun Bijlani’s latest web series State of Siege: 26/11 is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Miley Jab Hum Tum is currently streaming on Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd