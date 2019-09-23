The actors of Amber Dhara: Where are they now?

Amber Dhara was probably the first Indian television show that revolved around conjoined twins. While a lot has been said about them in newspapers and documentaries, the 2007 fiction series tried to delve deeper into the issues conjoined twins face as they grow up.

Twin girls Amber and Dhara, played by Kashmira Irani and Sulagna Panigrahi, respectively, were joined at their hips. The siblings, unfortunately, had the same liver, making it impossible for the doctors to separate them at birth. While their mother tries to give them the most normal upbringing, they are subjected to a lot of mockery by people around them. One of their acquaintances even cons them to sell them off as jokers at a circus.

The show was popular in its time owing to its off-beat storyline and impressive performances.

And today, in our flashback series, we will tell you what the cast of Amber Dhara is up to these days.

Kashmira Irani as Amber Dixit

Amber was the more outspoken among the twins and also quite dominating. She was chirpy, bubbly and quite an outgoing person. It was Amber’s dream to become a singer that leads them to Mumbai from Panchgani. She convinces Dhara to run away with her. It was also Amber who first brings up the topic of surgery to separate herself from Dhara.

Kashmira Irani made her television debut with Amber Dhara. She then went on to play Draupadi in Dharmakshetra and has also been part of serials like Seven and Dosti… Yaariyan… Manmarziyan. Kashmira is also known for playing the female lead in the musical Zangoora-The Gypsy Prince. Recently, she stepped into Bollywood with films like Rangoon, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Sulagna Panigrahi as Dhara Dixit

Unlike her twin sister, Dhara was sweet, innocent, and the more responsible among the two. Though she came across as a young girl lacking confidence, she was intelligent and could make rational decisions. Wanting to support her sister in her dream of becoming a singer, Dhara also decides to run away to Mumbai. She also opposes their surgery knowing that Amber is more at risk having a lesser percentage of the liver.

Originally hailing from Orissa, Sulagna also made her television debut with Amber Dhara. She then went on to star in Do Saheliya and also played the negative lead in Bidaai. Sulagna made her Bollywood debut with Murder 2 as the girl who gets rescued by Emraan Hashmi. She has also stepped into regional cinema having played the lead in Marathi film Ishq Wala Love and Tamil movie Isai.

Mona Ambegaonkar as Lata, Amber and Dhara’s mother

After giving birth to twins, Lata’s happiness doesn’t last long as doctors inform her that she delivered conjoined babies. The doctors refuse to operate the children and her husband leaves her saying he can’t live with the doomed babies. Not wanting to give up, Lata single-handedly brings up the babies, facing all kinds of mockery and criticism from society but never lets it affect her kids. When Amber and Dhara get accused of murder, she fights their case and proves them innocent.

An acclaimed actor, Mona has been part of many TV shows and films. Her most noted work includes shows like CID, Maryada, Kaala Teeka among more. She has also been part of films like Mardani and Dishoom. Mona is also very active in the theatre circuit. The actor was last seen in ALTBalaji show MOM, where she played a minister.

Harshad Chopda as Akshat Mehra

When most kids refused to play with the conjoined twins, there was only Akshat who became their friend. Akshat treated the girls normally and was always very supportive. Akshat moves to Mumbai with his family and when the twins run away from the circus, they meet him and he helps them settle down in the new city. But Akshat’s mother soon gets murdered and Amber and Dhara are accused of committing the crime. While he does not want to believe his friends could do it, he does fight a case, that eventually ends with the twins getting acquitted.

Harshad Chopda is quite a popular small-screen star. He made his debut with Left Right Left and then played the romantic hero in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Saubhagyavati Bhavya and Humsafars. His last outing Bepannaah with Jennifer Winget also got him a lot of love and recognition from fans.

Rahul Raj Singh as Kunal

After Amber and Dhara start their band in Mumbai, they meet Kunal. The cool guitarist, Kunal goes on to fall in love with Dhara who also reciprocates his feeling. Kunal, initially, came across as a little arrogant but then manages to win the twins’ hearts, and a place in their music band.

While Rahul Raj Singh hasn’t taken up too many acting projects, he was in the news after his girlfriend actor Pratyusha Bannerjee committed suicide in 2016. He recently started his own events management company.

Actors like Nassir Khan, Sudesh Berry, Jaya Bhattacharya, Kamya Panjabi, Aman Verma, Shweta Gulati were also part of the ensemble cast.