The 50 winner Shiv Thakare slams Prince Narula and team for distracting Mr Faisu during finale task: ‘He worked hard to be in the top 2’

Reality show star Shiv Thakare won The 50 on Sunday, defeating Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff and Immortal Kaka to take home the trophy. While Shiv secured a spot in the finale after Prince Narula sacrificed his place for him, the reality star admitted he was initially upset by the decision. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Shiv spoke about his win and addressed whether Mr Faisu was more deserving of the title.

Talking about how it felt to win the first season of The 50, Shiv Thakare said, “I am elated to win the show. What makes me happier is that a fan got Rs 50 lakh. Because of me, someone’s life is made. It was not like everyone was playing for the fans; half of the contestants were just there because of the fame this show had. We always knew that the winner would not get the prize money, so while performing, some people focused on entertainment rather than earning money for fans. No, everyone thought about the fans.”

Also Read: Shiv Thakare crowned winner of The 50, defeats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff

Shiv Thakare on women being discriminated on The 50

Discussing claims that female contestants on The 50 faced unfair treatment and were perceived as weak, Shiv Thakare said the women chose to play it safe. Defending their stance, he said: “When the show was announced, they said we were 50 players; there was no distinction between men and women. Women could have kept their opinions, made their team, but they chose to play it safe. We gave them chances to take the lead, but they didn’t do that either. 10 girls made a group, but they couldn’t decide. A few sensible women were not playing the girl card; they were playing as equals. Some kept playing that victim card, which I find is wrong. A few things were wrong; they should have gotten the respect they asked for. But Rajat, Prince, Faisu, and I always respected the women.”

Krishna Shroff’s entry into the finale also seemed like a consolation prize. After the finale seemed male-dominated, just to add some female representation, Krishna was chosen to compete as the fifth finalist. Sharing his views, Shiv laughed and said, “Krishna was my friend, I took her name since she was a strong player. But the situation was packaged as promoting girl power because that grabs attention, and in that, a lot of men end up suffering.”

Shiv Thakare on Prince Narula’s influencer debate

Early in the show, Prince Narula took a dig at social media influencers, claiming they had disrupted opportunities for actors and lacked the ability to perform beyond 12 seconds. While his remarks drew backlash, Shiv did not support his stance. He said, “No one is big or small, everyone has their space, whether TV actors, film actors, or influencers and creators. We all work equally hard. If you see even Bollywood actors go to influencers to promote their films, they do so because influencers hold some value. They have made their space, and we are all the same.”

‘Prince and team were wrong to distract Mr. Faisu during the finale task’

While Shiv Thakare revealed that he was upset initially when Prince Narula gave him the ticket to the finale, that weight was lifted when he performed well in the final task. However, when asked if Mr. Faisu deserved to win, Shiv said, “When one person wins, supporters of the other person will have an issue. Faisu’s fan following is a lot, and he worked hard, which is why he was in the top 2, and he was deserving. I have been on that side on a show, and I have seen that the winner was told I was deserving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

During the task, Prince Narula and a few others made comments that distracted Mr. Faisu and added a few seconds to his time, which led to him losing the task. Calling this wrong, Shiv said, “That was wrong of them to do. I wasn’t there, but there were two sides, and Lakshay also did something from the other side; if I sit down to explain them, the player inside me will get offended.”

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Talking about his future plans, Shiv Thakare said, “Hard work pays, and I only feel blessed to have gotten this chance from the lakh of people who work here every day. Today, when I can provide for my family, I feel blessed. I used to get emotional, but not anymore. I came here to become a film actor, and I am working towards it.”