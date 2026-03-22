Shiv Thakare crowned winner of The 50, defeats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff

The 50 Grand Finale: Banijay Asia-backed gaming captive reality show The 50 concluded its first season on Sunday, with Shiv Thakare emerging as the winner. After 26 days of gruelling tasks and intense mind games, Shiv clinched the title and helped one of his fans win the Rs 50 lakh prize pot. Contestants had collectively earned Rs 34.44 lakh over the course of the season. Shiv secured the win by narrowly defeating Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff, and Immortal Kaka by a few seconds in the final challenge. This marks his second reality show victory after Bigg Boss Marathi 2.
Shiv Thakare defeats Mr Faisu on The 50
The 50 concluded with Immortal Kaka, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, Mr Faisu and Krishna Shroff as the top five contenders. Rajat Dalal was the first to be eliminated in the finale. After this, Immortal Kaka, Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff, and Shiv performed the finale task.
Shiv Thakare’s journey to the grand finale of The 50 was particularly dramatic. On Saturday, he was initially eliminated during the ticket-to-finale challenge; however, Prince Narula sacrificed his spot, allowing Shiv to return and secure a place in the finale.
Passing on his ticket to the finale to Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula said, “When I came here on the first day, a lot of people lined up behind me to lead them; that was my victory. I came on this show for my wife, and when I saw so many of my brothers were here too, I had to lead them. If Faisu hadn’t won today, I would have given this to him. I see him as the best competition. This is the end of my journey, I write my own victory and defeat. I don’t wish to go forward in the game, and want to give my ticket to the finale to Shiv. I want him to go ahead.”
While Shiv was humbled by the gesture, he admitted he would have felt happier about his place in the finale had he earned it himself. An emotional Shiv said on the show, “This is a part of the game, and when you go forward because of someone, that guilt will be there in your heart. You won’t be happy, you can’t say you have gone there on your merit, and you know the truth too.”
As Mr. Faisu said, maybe Shiv Thakare was destined to win The 50, and Prince Narula just became the key for him to emerge victorious. As Shiv won the trophy, his lucky fan Sitaram Prahlad Aghav won the prize pot of Rs 50 lakhs.
About Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare was a commoner before his stint on MTV Roadies. Hailing from Amravati, Maharashtra, he began supporting his family at a young age by helping at his father’s paan shop. He also sold milk and newspapers to make ends meet. Shiv first gained recognition after appearing on MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, but his breakthrough came in 2019 when he won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2.
In 2021, Shiv Thakare launched his deodorant brand, B Real. He went on to participate in Bigg Boss 16 in 2023, finishing as the first runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted show, and later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In 2024, he was seen on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11. While Shiv has consistently ranked among the top contenders on reality shows, his victory on The 50 marks his second win in the genre. Other than reality shows, Shiv has also featured in a few music videos.
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As for Mr Faisu, he has had an unfortunate run in the reality show space, losing his third consecutive show. Speaking about this streak, he told SCREEN, “Every year when I go on a reality show, I go with the intention to win. But there are two kinds of people on the show: those who win the title and trophy, and those who win hearts. Somewhere, I feel, I have done the latter even though I didn’t win the trophy. Whoever has won the previous shows has worked very hard in their life, but I come from an upbringing that has helped me win over the audience.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More