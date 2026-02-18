The 50: Urvashi Dholakia slams fellow TV actors as she returns to the show; Ridhi Dogra says, ‘Komolika returns stronger’

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her negative roles as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, made her comeback on TV with The 50. However, the actress was evicted last week from the show. On Tuesday, Urvashi re-entered The 50 as a wild-card contestant, and she seemed evidently upset over good friends and fellow TV actors not supporting her. Expressing her disappointment over her alliance, Urvashi reminded the contestants that she was the senior-most player in the game, and challenged them to do what she is doing at 47. Other than Urvashi, Aarushi Chawla also entered the show as a wild-card contestant.

‘It’s not necessary that one actor will support another, not seen this in my entire career’

As the Lion welcomed Urvashi, he asked the wild card entrants to share their views on their eviction. That’s when Urvashi Dholakia asked Karan Patel, “When I had been voting for my people to save them, I kept saving Ridhi, the day I was in danger, why didn’t any of you save me?” She further went on to slam her group of TV actors and said, “Everyone will come in this position at some point, when you will also not get any priority, and you will depend on an outsider to give you one vote to be saved.”