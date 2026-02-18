Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia slams fellow TV actors as she returns to the show; Ridhi Dogra says, ‘Komolika returns stronger’
Urvashi Dholakia who was evicted from The 50 last week made a fiery comeback on the show and demanded that women should be shown respect on The 50.
Actress Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her negative roles as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, made her comeback on TV with The 50. However, the actress was evicted last week from the show. On Tuesday, Urvashi re-entered The 50 as a wild-card contestant, and she seemed evidently upset over good friends and fellow TV actors not supporting her. Expressing her disappointment over her alliance, Urvashi reminded the contestants that she was the senior-most player in the game, and challenged them to do what she is doing at 47. Other than Urvashi, Aarushi Chawla also entered the show as a wild-card contestant.
‘It’s not necessary that one actor will support another, not seen this in my entire career’
As the Lion welcomed Urvashi, he asked the wild card entrants to share their views on their eviction. That’s when Urvashi Dholakia asked Karan Patel, “When I had been voting for my people to save them, I kept saving Ridhi, the day I was in danger, why didn’t any of you save me?” She further went on to slam her group of TV actors and said, “Everyone will come in this position at some point, when you will also not get any priority, and you will depend on an outsider to give you one vote to be saved.”
Also Read: The 50: Urvashi Dholakia gets evicted; Mr Faisu recalls painful social media ban
View this post on Instagram
Urvashi further added, “Here people think, TV actors have made their own group and have each other’s back, let me be very clear, it’s not necessary that one actor will support another actor, I have not seen this in my entire career. So, of course, I am upset. Had this been a solo game, I would have moved ahead, leaving 500 people behind, unfortunately alliances and trust work here, which I did not receive.”
Urvashi also took a stand for the female contestants on the show and said, “Not everyone has physical strength. When I saw the first episode, everyone kept calling the girls weak. What do you mean by weak? Guys, I am 47 years old, and I am here. Look at yourselves. At 47, where will you guys be? Will you do a show like this? If you do, hats off to you. But start giving the women a little credit and the benefit of the doubt, we too have brains.”
Krishna Shroff, Ridhi Dogra, Yuvika Chaudhary supported Urvashi
On The 50, the house is divided into two alliances, one led by Prince Narula and the other one by Rajat Dalal. While Urvashi was playing under Prince’s alliance earlier, one thought that kept bothering many female contestants on the show was that they were kept in the backseat. Krishna, Yuvika, Nehal, Ridhi, Sapna, and others often pointed out how women have not been involved in any decision-making; they are rather told by the male contestants who to vote for or what to do.
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, Krishna Shroff also fought with Siwet Tomar after he questioned her authority as a captain in the task. Ridhi also pointed out how the women are always pushed into the danger zone by some men who lead the alliance; she even noted that only female contestants have been evicted from the game so far. When Urvashi highlighted these issues, Krishna, Yuvika, and Nehal also hugged her. Ridhi welcomed her and said, “Komolika is back in the revenge game, and she has come back stronger.”
The 50 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The show has been clocking in an impressive viewership, but struggles to register good TRP. In its second week, The 50 has seen a decline in its OTT viewership as well.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series will include an AI-powered camera feature that will transform how users capture, edit, and share photos and videos. Integrated into the Camera and Gallery apps, it will offer a variety of editing options, from transforming daytime photos into night scenes to merging multiple pictures.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05