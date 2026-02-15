The 50: Urvashi Dholakia gets evicted; Mr Faisu recalls painful social media ban

The 50 witnessed the season’s first major eviction on Saturday, with actress Urvashi Dholakia exiting the reality show after being voted out by her fellow contestants. As she walked out, Urvashi admitted she had been mentally prepared for the outcome. “I was no one’s priority, so why would they save me?” she told her co-contestants while bidding them farewell. Following her departure, Mr. Faisu was seen reflecting on his journey with a few of the remaining players.

During a discussion with Shiny Doshi, Ridhima Pandit, and Monalisa, Rajat Dalal spoke about Mr. Faisu’s popularity as a social media influencer. Ridhima added, “I once saw a video of Faisu stepping out of a car to lakhs of cheering fans, and I wondered, what does this guy do? Who is he?” She later asked him directly, “What’s your claim to fame?”

‘We never knew these platforms would go so big’

Talking about his journey as a social media influencer, Mr Faisu shared, “Back then, even we didn’t fully understand what we were doing that made people go crazy for us. We started making videos on Dubsmash. People used to make 15-second videos there, but we started making one-minute-long content. We would compile those and put them on Facebook. We never knew these platforms would go so big. We posted a music video on YouTube and got 45 million views on it in six months. ”

He further added, “Our thought process was very simple. We made sure that every third video that the audience saw should be us. I have personally made 7,500 videos. Then TikTok got banned, and when that happened, we lost it. A year before that, I had gotten banned on TikTok. I was number one in India. I was the third most followed person in the world. My videos had 1 billion likes; no one had that in India. The moment my account got banned, we made my 20-22 million fans follow me on Instagram.”

Faisu’s friend Adnaan Shaikh, who is also a contestant on The 50, added, “It wasn’t like we only got support; we even faced a lot. People had cornered us at one point in time. We were emotionally broken, and we thought our careers were over.” Faisu further added, “The company that we had signed up with supported us a lot. The CEO of that agency saw potential in us, and they invested in us for a year or two. We had to take up so many classes on grooming – how to eat, how to sit, how to be a gentleman. They groomed us so much, and we could understand that it was making us better human beings. So we continued following that.”

Before The 50, Mr Faisu participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Celebrity MasterChef.