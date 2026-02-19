The 50 grand finale: Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, and Immortal Kaka emerge as top 4 finalists

The 50 top 4 finalists confirmed: Shiv Thakare, Mr. Faisu, Rajat Dalal & Immortal Kaka enter the final race for the February 19 grand finale. Who wins Rs 50 lakh for their fans?

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, Immortal Kaka, The 50 top 4Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, Immortal Kaka, are The 50 top 4 finalists (Photos: Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, Immortal Kaka / Instagram)
The 50 Grand Finale top 4 finalists: Prince Narula, Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, and 46 others came together for Banijay Asia’s captive-gaming reality show The 50. The show premiered on February 1 and has been garnering strong viewership on OTT platforms. While it’s not being shot in real time, several media reports confirmed that The 50’s grand finale is set to take place on Thursday, February 19. Many popular names like Prince. Yuvika, Mr Faisu, Urvashi, Manisha Rani, etc., made it to the finale race; however, most didn’t make it to the finish line. The 50 has also found its top four contenders last night.

Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, and others are out of the finale race

On Tuesday, senior journalist Heena Kumawat confirmed that a total of 20 contestants were left in the game. On Wednesday, The 50 found its top 4 contestants who won the ticket to the finale task. According to Film Window, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, and Immortal Kaka won the ticket to finale task and secured a position in the final race. Krishna Shroff is in the fifth spot, but whether she would qualify for the race to the finish line is yet to be confirmed. Interestingly, about 8 to 10 contestants from among the 20 finalists have not been evicted from the game yet.

Also Read: The 50 finalists: Prince-Yuvika, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu among 15 to make to grand finale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr khabri (@mr__khabri_) 

On Wednesday, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Hamid Barkzi, Siwet Tomar, Rajat Dalal, Lovekesh Kataria, Lakshay Kaushik, Manisha Rani, Immortal Kaka, Vikrant Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aarushi Chawla, Archana Gautam, and Nehal Chudasama were left to compete for the finale race, soon after Shiny Doshi and Vanshaj Singh got an exit order.

In the semi-final game, six others who got evicted from the race were Hamid, Siwet, Aarushi, Lovekesh, Lakshay, and Yuvika. While more details on the finale are awaited, the 8 remaining contestants in the show are also yet to learn about their fate. Whoever wins the prize pot of Rs 50 lakhs on the show will win the money for their fans.

Also Read | The 50 contestant Mr Faisu: ‘In a captive reality show, people do anything when they get frustrated’

When and where to watch The 50?

The 50 streams on JioHotstar Reality from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV from Monday to Sunday at 10:30 pm. While the show’s TV version is struggling to clock in TRPs, the digital version garnered 5.8 million views in its second week, as reported by Ormax Media.

While The 50’s grand finale is being shot today, it will be telecast on 22nd March.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

