The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover; no celeb will win Rs 50 lakh prize

The 50 grand premiere review: Despite 50 contestants including TV star, reality show faces and content creators participating in the show, no celeb will walk away with Rs 50 lakh prize in this show hosted by 'the Lion'.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
7 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 reviewKaran Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 first episode review (Photos: Jio Hotstar Team)
Make us preferred source on Google

The 50 grand premiere: On Sunday, the all-new gaming-based captive reality show The 50 opened its doors not just for the contestants, but also for the audience. While The 50 was compared to Bigg Boss, the Banijay Asia show proved that it has more to offer. The 50 has many ex-Bigg Boss contestants, but the show’s format leans more towards a concept similar to Khatron Ke Khiladi, just an extremely mild version of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. With 50 celebs locked up in a fancy palace for almost a month, The 50 features them performing tasks similar to games many of us played as kids. Sadly, what can hamper an interesting concept of the show is that many contestants assume this show to be another Bigg Boss.

Yes, despite the show offering a variety of personalities with TV stalwarts like Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, and Prince Narula competing with reality show faces like Nikki Tamboli, Rajat Dalal, Bebika Dhurve, and several other contestants, many have a serious Bigg Boss hangover. They want to get into arguments, pick unnecessary fights, and deliver unwanted drama just to be seen in the crowd of celebs that is currently on the show.

Also Read: The 50 contestant Mr Faisu: ‘In a captive reality show, people do anything when they get frustrated’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) 

The 50 concept

What also makes it important for the show’s contestants to stand out is the absence of a formal host for a format like this. Usually, in captive reality shows, there is a host who guides the contestants through their journey. However, on The 50, there is just ‘The Lion’ and his army who will anchor the show. Who stands behind that mask of the lion is under wraps, but it’s ‘the Lion’ who is the game master, and he has all the decision-making powers on the show. Interestingly, the prize money that the contestants are fighting for doesn’t belong to them. It’s a fan prize pot worth Rs 50 lakhs.

As explained in the show’s first episode, every contestant will perform for his or her fans, and the one who turns out to be the best performer, their lucky fan will win the prize money for that particular task. But what makes this ambiguous is that nowhere in the episode do we see any invitation for fans to participate and place their bets on the contestants, so the criteria to pick the lucky winner remain unclear.

The 50 episode one

On Sunday, The 50 premiered, and right from the first scene, the show established that it meant business. The contestants were divided into 10 groups of 5 people each. Urvashi Dholakia, Rajat Dalal, Mr Faisu, Karan Patel, Krishna Shroff, Monalisa, Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Nikki Tamboli, and Shiv Thakare were chosen as the team captains. The contestants were given a choice to join the team they wanted. The first episode also featured Himesh Reshammiya as a special guest who sang while the contestants performed the first task, which was an obstacle course.

Also Read | The 50 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary on doing show with Prince Narula as their marriage hits a rough patch: ‘A new phase of life’

Each team had five players who were given a card to pick; these cards had numbers one to five, so those who picked the red card with number one would go opposite those who picked the blue card with number one, and so on. At the end, 25 contestants were saved, and those unsafe were given another chance to come back in the game. The bottom 25 played musical chairs, after which 10 contestants landed in the danger zone. The captains of the winning teams were then given the power to eliminate one contestant from the 10 who were in danger.

After discussions, Krishna, Karan, Prince, Faisu, and Shiv decided to eliminate content creator Vanshaj Singh. Their reason to evict the social media influencer was that he didn’t interact with anyone in the first few minutes of the show. A few highlights in this episode were that, during the task, Karan Patel also lost his cool. He got into an argument with Siddharth Bhardwaj after the latter pushed him during the race. Threatening to ‘break his bones the next time’, Karan warned Siddharth not indulge in such behaviour especially with him. Another one was Urvashi Dholakia, struggling to perform the task. She tripped multiple times during the obstacle course and eventually needed cheering and help from fellow contestants to cross the finish line.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE 50 🦁 (@the___.50) 

With the show kickstarting, we also got to see some undercurrents between the contestants. Nikki accused Karan, Urvashi, Ridhi, and a few others of making their own ‘TV serial gang’ and ignoring the rest. While content creator Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, was seen laying groundwork to confront Elvish Yadav’s friend Lakshay Kaushik over a past controversy.

Story continues below this ad

What works with The 50?

The show is interesting when it comes to contestants performing tasks. It does keep you on the edge of your seat as a viewer. Unlike Bigg Boss, this one gives the contestants some interesting tasks to perform. The show is fast-paced, and it means business. On shows like these, we often see the makers make the episodes unnecessarily dramatic to just grab eyeballs, but here, the drama is minimal, and it looks organic for most of them. While The 50 has not tried to copy other captive reality shows like Rise and Fall, The Traitors, or Bigg Boss, its originality is what makes the show stand out.

In terms of the new concept, the makers seem to be very clear on what they want to deliver. So far, the tasks on the show have been very interesting and something that the audiences could connect to. But how it all unfolds going further remains to be seen. As of now, this show is not creating any unrealistic standards for its players and its audience.

Don’t Miss: The 50 contestant Ridhi Dogra says this will be her first and last reality show: ‘Sleepless nights, anxiety…’

What doesn’t work for The 50?

While the show looks promising, some contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Rajat Dalal, Bebika Dhurve, Archana Gautamm, and Shrutika Arjun need to get out of their Bigg Boss zone. Especially, Nikki Tamboli needs to realize this isn’t a personality-based show; it’s more skill and strategy-based, so picking unnecessary fights and arguments won’t help. Similarly, Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar need to shed their Roadies baggage. Another challenge that many contestants need to overcome is to stand out on the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE 50 🦁 (@the___.50) 

With 50 celebrities in the game, one needs to put in extra effort to shine. Unfortunately, in the first episode, Love Kataria, Siwet Tomar, Nehal Chudasama, Dushyant Kukreja, Shiny Doshi, Yuvika Chaudhary, and so many more simply made a blink-and-miss appearance. Another drawback the show makers need to look into is establishing fan involvement in the game with all the more clarity. The selection process for the ‘lucky fan’ who wins the prize money for a task needs to be communicated well.

Story continues below this ad

The 50 has the potential to establish a firm footing in the Indian reality TV space only if a few contestants don’t end up making this another Bigg Boss with unnecessary fights and arguments in the days to come. The 50 streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Border 2 vs Border
Grammys 2026: Yungblud poses with Sharon Osbourne; Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga steal the show
The Grammys 2026
Alia on marrying 'secret crush' Ranbir, raising 'little lawyer' Raha: 'He is my safest place'
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement