Maxtern claims Elvish Yadav deposited Rs 1 lakh into his account before assault: ‘Don’t know if it was to frame me’

The captive reality show The 50 had its grand premiere on Sunday. While the first episode saw contestants taking part in a fun task, one participant was also evicted from the show. Several contestants even sparked controversies, while others became involved in nasty physical fights.

Amid all the chaos inside The 50 palace, social media influencer Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, had a heartfelt conversation with Prince Narula about his infamous 2024 controversy with Elvish Yadav. Sharing a side of the story previously unknown to many, Maxtern accused Elvish of bullying him and making an unauthorized transaction through his account.

What was Elvish Yadav and Maxtern’s controversy?

In 2024, a video of Elvish Yadav allegedly beating content creator Maxtern along with a group of his friends went viral. Following the incident, an FIR was filed against Elvish, who later clarified his actions and accused Maxtern of threatening to burn him and his parents alive. He also claimed that Maxtern was deliberately making negative allegations against him to gain followers and even accused him of staging the entire incident. A few days after the videos circulated on social media, Elvish and Maxtern resolved the matter and reconciled with the help of Rajat Dalal. They later stated that the situation had been a misunderstanding.

Maxtern opens up about controversy with Elvish Yadav on The 50

Almost two years after his controversy with Elvish Yadav, Maxtern appeared on the reality show The 50, where he shared details about what led to their fight. Talking to Prince Narula, Maxtern said, “One thing that didn’t go public anywhere was that Elvish told me to check my bank account. I was offline the whole time. When I checked, I saw he had sent Rs 1 lakh to my account. I had no idea about the amount, nor did I know why that money was deposited. Later, when we kept talking, he said lets work together. That time, I was not in a good mental state; I was very lonely. When he offered me friendship, I got a little emotional. I judged him on his old personality, where he was very nice to his friends. He also lied that I threatened his mother; I only abuse unknown people when they cross the line.”

Maxtern added, “Then he told me about a music video that was already shot and had to be released a few days before the controversy, but then it got delayed. The idea behind the music video was to reduce the hate that he was getting. The next day, he gave me the location to shoot the music video, and he added a scene where he slapped me. I did wonder why he was getting that scene added, but I assumed it was because we are artistes and films often include fight scenes, so I didn’t think much of it. I hadn’t slept for three days, was in that zone. After the music video was released, a lot of negative memes started appearing on meme pages, and I know that when too many memes appear on a similar line, it’s manufactured. For the first time I felt bad and thought that if I told the people what happened to me, no one would believe it.”

“I was confused about what to do, and then Lakshay (Elvish’s friend and manager) called up asking to return the one lakh that was deposited. When I asked why it was sent, he didn’t say anything, so I returned the money. I am still confused as to why that money was sent. Was it to frame me, or what? I don’t know. I will confront Lakshay about it,” Maxtren concluded.

Prince Narula, who got into a fight with Elvish Yadav on Roadies last year, shared his perspective: “You should use social media very wisely. I also made a mistake when I got into a fight. I dragged it on social media because I wanted to show what they do. I wanted to show the difference between reel and real.” He also advised Maxtern not to delay confronting Lakshay.

Lakshay Kaushik, who once managed Elvish Yadav and remains a close friend, has also joined the cast of The 50. In the upcoming episode, Maxtern will confront Lakshay about the past incident, and the discussion will escalate into a major fight.

The 50 streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.