The 50: Krishna Shroff confirms live-in relationship with Afghan MMA fighter Abdul Azim; Karan Patel and Vanshaj re-enter

Banijay Asia’s captive gaming reality show, The 50, recently wrapped up shooting. Contestants Shiv Thakare, Mr. Faisu, and Krishna Shroff emerged as the top three finalists in the show. While the winner was not announced during the finale episode shoot, according to rumours, Shiva Thakare has won the prize pot for his fans. So far, the show’s telecast has only reached mid-way, and the grand finale episode will stream between the 20th and 22nd March. Recently, on the show’s latest episode, Karan Patel and social media influencer Vanshaj Singh entered the show again. Krishna Shroff also opened up about her love story.

Krishna Shroff on being in a live-in relationship with an Afghan MMA fighter

Krishna Shroff confirmed being in a live-in relationship with Abdul Azim Badakshi, a professional MMA Fighter from Afghanistan. Jackie Shroff’s daughter is reportedly engaged to Abdul Azim.

Talking about her love story with Prince Narula and others, Krishna shared, “He had a fight in Mumbai, and I had gone there because Tiger co-owned a team that was playing opposite him. I noticed him there, then I saw his DM on Instagram; he had said ‘Hi’, so I replied, and he immediately asked for my number. No one had ever approached me with so much confidence, and I like that. Our first language is also not the same; he speaks Persian, and I speak English. Our Hindi is not very strong. For 8 months, we just spoke over video call and phone, then he came to India to meet me.”

“We met in Goa for two weeks. When we were saying goodbye to each other at the airport, we knew we might never meet again, and we started crying. Then he went to Delhi to visit a friend, and I came back to Mumbai. One day, he told me he couldn’t go back to Afghanistan, and I went to Delhi to meet him. During those three weeks when I was with him in Delhi, our relationship grew quite strong, and I asked him if he wanted to move in with me in Mumbai. We moved in together immediately. He lives in Mumbai now. People always asked me what love was to me. For me, this is love, when you put the other person before yourself. His happiness matters more to me; if he is okay, I am okay. We never thought about a relationship, but we just connected on a frequency above anything. It has been a crazy, mad journey together; a lot happened that I cannot talk about on camera right now,” Krishna Shroff shared.

Vanshaj Singh confronted Karan Patel

On an intense note, actor Karan Patel and social media influencer Vanshaj Singh re-entered the show as wild card contestants. While they had to win a spot back in the game, before the task, Vanshaj confronted Karan over his remark about social media influencers. In one of the initial episodes, Karan and Prince had said how social media influencers had divided the market for actors. Karan also questioned their work ethic and said they couldn’t act beyond 12 seconds.

Informing other contestants about this, Vanshaj questioned Karan over this remark. Vanshaj said, “You disrespected our field.” Karan said, “Yes, I said our market got divided. I stand by what I said.” Vanshaj added, “You said that Bollywood actors have raised our stakes collaborating with ask, why are you saying this? You look very small.”

He also asked Karan why he chose to eliminate him on the very first day. Upon re-entering the show, Vanshaj said, “My chance was stolen, I wasn’t judged based on my performance. I remember everyone’s face who took a stand for me and who faked it.” He then told Karan, “You didn’t feel ashamed of evicting me? You didn’t see the task in a task-oriented show. You stole my chance. How can you guys evict anyone based on interaction? I didn’t deserve that.”

Later, during the task, Karan Patel won the chance to re-enter the game; however, he requested that Vanshaj also be given an opportunity. Following this, they both re-entered the show as contestants.