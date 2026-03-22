The 50 grand finale: Prince Narula invites backlash on social media after he sacrifices finale spot for Shiv Thakare, netizens call it ‘Bhayankar PR’: ‘Scripted drama to gain public sympathy’

The 50 grand finale: Reality star Prince Narula has emerged as a strong contender on the gaming-based captive reality show The 50. During the semi-finals on Saturday night, Prince secured a spot in the finale alongside Rajat Dalal, Mr. Faisu, and Immortal Kaka. However, in a surprising move, he chose to make a ‘big’ sacrifice by giving up his place in the finale to Shiv Thakare.

While the gesture left contestants emotional, many netizens criticised Prince, calling it a calculated publicity stunt.

Prince Narula gives up his ticket to the finale on The 50

After competing strongly in the game for 26 days, Prince Narula decided to hang up his boots. Making a voluntary exit, Prince said, “When I came here on the first day, a lot of people lined up behind me to lead them; that was my victory. I came on this show for my wife, and when I saw so many of my brothers were here too, I had to lead them. If Faisu hadn’t won today, I would have given this to him. I see him as the best competition. This is the end of my journey, I write my own victory and defeat. I don’t wish to go forward in the game, and want to give my ticket to the finale to Shiv. I want him to go ahead.”