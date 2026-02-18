The 50 finalists: Prince-Yuvika, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu among 15 to make to grand finale

The 50's finalists full list: With shooting set to wrap up, a total of 15 contestants will be fighting to win the prize pot of Rs 50 lakhs for their lucky fans.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2026
The 50 finalists confirmed list: Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu among the 50 finalists
Banijay Asia’s captive gaming reality show, The 50, has been registering an impressive viewership. As reported by Ormax Media, in its first week, the show clocked in OTT viewership of 6.5 million. In its second week, even though there was a decline in The 50’s viewership, it managed to lead the chart with 5.8 million views. And it seems the show has reached its final leg. As per reports, the show’s grand finale will be shot on Thursday, 19th February, and it will telecast on 22nd March. The names of the  finalists has also been revealed.

Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Mr Faisu become The 50 finalists

As confirmed by our sources, 18 contestants are in the house as of 18th February; however, a few will be evicted closer to the finale shoot. According to a report in The Film Window, the finalists who remain on the show now are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Hamid Barkzi, Siwet Tomar, Rajat Dalal, Lovekesh Kataria, Lakshay Kaushik, Manisha Rani, Immortal Kaka, Vikrant Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aarushi Chawla, Archana Gautam, and Nehal Chudasama.

Also Read: The 50: Urvashi Dholakia slams fellow TV actors as she returns to the show; Ridhi Dogra says, ‘Komolika returns stronger’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr khabri (@mr__khabri_) 

As confirmed by senior journalist Heena Kumawat, 20-22 contestants were in the final race until 17th February. However, a few have now been evicted. Sapna Choudhary, who was a strong contender, had to quit the show closer to the finish line after she injured her leg during a task. Siddharth Bhardwaj, who is also said to be a finalist, has been evicted. Vanshaj Singh and Shiny Doshi are the latest names to be out of the finale race from The 50.

When and where to watch The 50 grand finale

Unlike Bigg Boss, The 50 is not streaming on a live basis. Even though it’s a digital-first property, its telecast is deferred. The celebrities had entered the show on 27th January and were supposed to shoot for three weeks.  Ahead of entering the show, Ridhi Dogra and Mr Faisu had exclusively told SCREEN that The 50 was going to be shot over 26 days.

Also Read | The 50 contestant Ridhi Dogra says this will be her first and last reality show: ‘Sleepless nights, anxiety…’

While the show’s telecast is running quite behind, there is a lot more in store for the viewers, from Karan Patel’s exit from the show to Arbaaz Patel being banished from the game after he slaps Prince Narula, from Manisha Rani’s eviction and re-entery, to Vanshaj Singh entering as a wild card contestant, a lot has unfolded in the past weeks. The 50 streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV every Monday to Sunday at 10:30 pm. While the show’s digital version is doing quite well, The 50 is struggling for TRPs with its TV version.

