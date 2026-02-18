The 50 finalists: Prince-Yuvika, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu among 15 to make to grand finale

Banijay Asia’s captive gaming reality show, The 50, has been registering an impressive viewership. As reported by Ormax Media, in its first week, the show clocked in OTT viewership of 6.5 million. In its second week, even though there was a decline in The 50’s viewership, it managed to lead the chart with 5.8 million views. And it seems the show has reached its final leg. As per reports, the show’s grand finale will be shot on Thursday, 19th February, and it will telecast on 22nd March. The names of the finalists has also been revealed.

Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Mr Faisu become The 50 finalists

As confirmed by our sources, 18 contestants are in the house as of 18th February; however, a few will be evicted closer to the finale shoot. According to a report in The Film Window, the finalists who remain on the show now are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Hamid Barkzi, Siwet Tomar, Rajat Dalal, Lovekesh Kataria, Lakshay Kaushik, Manisha Rani, Immortal Kaka, Vikrant Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aarushi Chawla, Archana Gautam, and Nehal Chudasama.