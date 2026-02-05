The 50 evicted contestant Vanshaj Singh calls Prince Narula entitled, says Karan Patel’s era is over: ‘TV actors fake for content’

Reality show star Prince Narula is currently seen on the captive reality show The 50. From the very first day, he has ruffled the feathers of his fellow contestants. The drama began when Prince, Karan Patel, and a few others decided to evict content creator Vanshaj Singh within the first few hours of the show. Prince and Karan justified the decision by claiming that Vanshaj did not interact much with others. Following his eviction, the social media influencer slammed the actors, age-shamed Karan, and accused Prince of manipulating youngsters. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Vanshaj shares how Prince and Karan behaved on The 50 and criticized the reality show star for taking a dig at the content creation community.

Sharing why he didn’t react with the contestants on the show, Vanshaj said, “It was very difficult to talk to people there. Many of them were from the industry, and they were always surrounded by people. The famous and big people are always surrounded by sidekicks, which happened on the show. The big faces were never alone. I had no space to go and talk to them. But I had a good one-hour chat with Karan Patel. He and Urvashi m’am were chatting, and I also joined the conversation. I don’t know if he wanted me to sit in his lap, brush his hair a little, or praise him, for the interaction to get counted.”

‘They stole the show from me’

Vanshaj Singh’s anger also comes from a place of hurt. The content creator revealed how a big opportunity was taken away because of the decision Prince Narula and Karan Patel made. “I never age-shamed Karan Patel. I stand by what I said on my Instagram stories. See, I come from Dehradun, we are small and simple people. And they stole that show from me. The 50 is a huge show; it was my TV debut, but they took it from me. So the least I can do is talk back. I am taking a stand for myself. I have been making content for 10 years, I have seen great creators rise and fall, so I am representing being an outsider and fighting for myself,” Vanshaj said.

He added, “I don’t want another outsider from a small town and with big dreams to face the same injustice. All the Prince fans prepare for Roadies just like he did once. He was an outsider who stood against the entire TV industry and made his name. He won so many shows. Do you know so many people look at him as an inspiration? I was also one of them. I met Prince for the first time, and my perspective changed. I am a disappointed fan who thought that if I tried to make a name for myself as an outsider, Prince Narula would support me. But he was the first one to take my name for eviction. He is not letting others grow; he fought against the industry, and now he has become one.”

‘Why does Prince Narula make content on YouTube?’

Vanshaj Singh is yet to get closure from The 50, and that might only happen once he returns on the show as a wild card. Wishing to get that chance, he said, “I have unfinished business in the game. I went in thinking it would be fun. This was my first experience with TV actors, and I saw how they flip in front of the camera. Karan Patel just spoke to me, and then he switched. People often say that TV actors fake content. I saw this firsthand. I want to show them that they made a mistake. Prince took a dig at influencers in the latest episode, so why does he make videos on YouTube? Why do they make reels or ask people to follow them on Instagram? Because they know they get your brand deals. We have made a market for them. Had we dropped the market value, would shows be calling us? They just generalized the community.”

He further slammed Karan Patel and said, “Karan Patel has been in the industry for 22 years, so I am expected to respect him. Why? If he talks badly about me, I will do the same. I find him very flawed. In one of his interviews, he said he didn’t want to see his vegetable vendor on TV while he spoke about Bigg Boss losing value with commoners coming in. You can tell about his mentality from that. His era is over. The generation he is talking about will back answer. That time is gone where I would keep quiet because he is a star, and speaking up wouldn’t get me work. How did the industry get so big? Because the commoners lapped it up. Then you degrade them, everyone comes from a humble background to make their name on shows, and work hard to see that life, we have done it too. So, looking down on them is horrible.”

‘Prince Narula’s sidekicks won’t get work if he doesn’t recommend them’

Recently, Vanshaj Singh also told Shreya Kalra during her podcast that Prince Narula gave his sidekicks this opportunity. Shreya revealed how she was approached for the show and asked to bring her friends along. She said, “The concept of the show was also pitched to me, and they said I could bring my friends along on the show. I was expected to submit the names and basis that they would cast the people I wanted to bring on the show.” She later asked Vanshaj, “Those who are with Prince, maybe they got cast because he gave their names.” Vanshaj chimed in, “100 percent, half of them don’t get work if Prince doesn’t recommend them.”

On the show, Prince Narula has appeared with his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, and his Roadies contestants Siwet Tomar, Aarushi Chawal, and Digvijay Rathee.