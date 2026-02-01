Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The 50 premieres today: Contestants list, host, special appearance, promos, when and where to watch
The 50 full contestants list, timings, format details: Ahead of The 50's grand preimere, we bring you a sneak peek into this star-studded Lion's den. The 50 will be stream on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
The 50 premiere: Banijay Asia’s latest reality show, The 50, is set to premiere tonight with 50 celebrities as contestants. Ahead of the show’s launch, the makers shared teasers that promise intense drama and entertainment. In the promos, contestants are seen performing demanding tasks, and even before the games officially begin, one participant receives an ‘exit order’ from the Lion. Additionally, former Bigg Boss contestant Rajat Dalal is shown getting into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee.
What is The 50?
The 50 is a gaming-based reality show inspired by the Spanish show of the same name. It hosts 50 celebrities from television, films, reality shows, and social media for 26 days in a palace. Interestingly, the show will see contestants perform tasks at every step, in order to save the prize pot of Rs 50 lakh. As per reports, the Lion will decide and discard all the rules in the game.
The 50 full contestants list
The 50 celebrities who have joined the show include names like Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu, Divya Agarwal, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, Dushyant Kukreja, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, Neelam Giri, Chaahat Pandey, Hamid Barkzi, Dimpal Singh, Maxtern, Sumaira Shaikh, Lovekesh Kataria, Siwet Tomar, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Sapna Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Vanhaj Singh, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Archana Gautamm, Bebika Dhurve, Rajat Dalal, Jahnvi Killekar, Yung Sammy, Adnaan Shaikh, Lakshay Kaushik, Archit Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Natalia Janzoszek, Khanzaadi, Faiz Baloch, Rachit Rojha, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Aarya Jadhao, Saurabh Ghadge, Manisha Rani, Aarushi Chawla, Ridhima Pandit, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and Immortal Kaka.
What to expect from The 50
As seen in the teasers of The 50, in the first episode, contestants will take on obstacle challenges as well as a round of musical chairs, during which Himesh Reshammiya will perform live. Following these tasks, the participants will be required to decide who should be evicted from the game. As the promo concludes, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is seen breaking down in tears, saying, “This is not fair.” Monalisa is participating in the show alongside her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.
The promos also hint at heated confrontations among the contestants. An angry Rajat Dalal is seen charging at Digvijay Rathee, while Karan Patel clashes with Siddharth Bhardwaj during a task and later warns him. In another moment, after getting hurt during a challenge, Karan threatens a fellow contestant, saying, “Next time, I’ll break your bones.” Additionally, Sapna Choudhary is also seen getting into a clash with Adnaan Shaikh.
The 50: When and where to watch
The 50 will be stream on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The show will have a total of 50 episodes and will see one or more contestants get evicted in every episode. The show starts on February 1, 2026.
