The 50 premieres today: Contestants list, host, special appearance, promos, when and where to watch

The 50 premiere: Banijay Asia’s latest reality show, The 50, is set to premiere tonight with 50 celebrities as contestants. Ahead of the show’s launch, the makers shared teasers that promise intense drama and entertainment. In the promos, contestants are seen performing demanding tasks, and even before the games officially begin, one participant receives an ‘exit order’ from the Lion. Additionally, former Bigg Boss contestant Rajat Dalal is shown getting into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee.

What is The 50?

The 50 is a gaming-based reality show inspired by the Spanish show of the same name. It hosts 50 celebrities from television, films, reality shows, and social media for 26 days in a palace. Interestingly, the show will see contestants perform tasks at every step, in order to save the prize pot of Rs 50 lakh. As per reports, the Lion will decide and discard all the rules in the game.