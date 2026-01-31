The 50 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary on doing show with Prince Narula as their marriage hits a rough patch: ‘A new phase of life’

The countdown has begun for the new captive reality show – The 50. The JioHotstar show will feature 50 celebrities from various mediums and industries, who will perform some rigorous tasks to survive in the game for a month. Amongst the contestants are reality show star Prince Narula and his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary, along with 48 others. Interestingly, The 50 also marks Yuvika’s comeback on screen; she was last seen on Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. Ahead of entering the show, Yuvika spoke to SCREEN about how challenging this opportunity is, given that she is dealing with post-partum issues. Yuvika also spoke about how leaving their daughter behind for a month has been the toughest decision.

Sharing why she chose to participate in The 50, Yuvika said, “The show was quite a surprise for me too. I wanted to do this since it’s a different concept. It has a short duration, only for a month. Usually, captive shows come for 3-4 months. So, I thought it would be good for me to do something new. A lot has changed in my life. I am married, and I am a mom, even though I am not that fit, I took this challenge to see where it goes.”

Also Read: The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvika chaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Sharing screen space with Prince Narula on The 50

The last time Yuvika joined a captive reality show was Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. There, she found love in Prince Narula. Soon after the show, the two got married. While their relationship has been going through a rough patch lately, this show can also help them strengthen their bond. Sharing if having Prince around will be an advantage, Yuvika says, “Having Prince around is an advantage, in the sense that mentally I will have someone. It’s very tough to leave your baby, so if I breakdown he will be there to handle me. We’re going on a show together, which is very iconic. We met on Bigg Boss, we got married, this time we are coming back together, I guess God has planned something. What comes out of this, you will come to know when I am on the show. It’s a new phase of our life, where we both are parents, so we are super excited.”

She also discussed how her family will take care of their daughter while both Prince and Yuvika are away. “My family will take care of my daughter when we are away. She has always been with my mom and brother. My mom is with her only when I am travelling or working, but this will be the longest I will be away from her. I am just scared about the part of missing her, but I plan to make those emotions my strength. In the future, I want her to see me as someone strong. I always tell her that she is my strongest baby. She is very understanding, so I want to set an example for her.”

Yuvika on dealing with post-partum

While Yuvika is excited to be on the show, she is also equally nervous. Sharing how her body has not fully recovered after delivering a baby, Yuvika also spoke about struggling to bond with people. She said, “I feel the show is going to be a test of personality. For me, I just had a baby, so physically I am not fit. It takes almost 2-3 years for the body to recover. I am going through post-partum, it’s the toughest phase of my life. I will also discover my personality. In every situation you are not strong, how many times you fall and how many times you get up is the real game.”

“I don’t think I will be able to bond with anybody, for me, it is going to be a very big deal. I know them, but nobody is close to me. So it will be a tough situation for me. I will have to start everything from scratch. There will be no breathing space, no time for the body to heal, so the more you are frustrated, the tougher it will get. One thing I realized from Bigg Boss was that at the end of the day, we are living the moment, that journey should be beautiful because surviving amongst 50 people will not be easy, there won’t be so much pressure every day. So this will strengthen you for life,” Yuvika added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💌 (@privikans)

About The 50 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary started her career with a talent hunt reality show, Cinestars Ki Khoj, in 2004. What became a game-changer for the actress was when she made a cameo opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Later, Yuvika went on to work with Govinda, Manoj Pahwa, and Kay Kay Menon in various films. In 2014, Yuvika made her debut in the Punjabi industry and also did some shows on TV. In 2015, she participated in Bigg Boss 9, where she met her now husband, Prince Narula. Prince and Yuvika got married in 2018, and they welcomed their first daughter in 2024. Currently, other than acting, Yuvika has also ventured into content creation on YouTube.