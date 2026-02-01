The 50 contestant Mr Faisu: ‘In a captive reality show people do anything when they get frustrated’

Many popular names from Indian television, reality shows, and social media are coming together for the captive reality show The 50. Amongst the social media influencers, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr Faisu, and his friends are also participating on The 50. Before entering the show, Mr Faisu spoke to SCREEN about the advantages and disadvantages of having his friends on the show. He even revealed why he chose to take part in The 50.

Talking about why he chose to take part in The 50, Mr Faisu said, “My reason to sign The 50 was very simple. This show has an activity-based format, and I love doing activities. If you look at my reality show history, they have all involved some activity. Another reason to do this show was that, in a captive reality show, if you are getting food, unlike Bigg Boss, it is great. The only hitch is that we won’t get to use the phone, which will be a problem.”

Also Read: The 50 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary on doing show with Prince Narula as their marriage hits a rough patch: ‘A new phase of life’

He added, “I am not going to waste my mental energy thinking what the show has in store for us, because it won’t go as planned. But I am nervous, and that’s why I did the show. I get a kick out of shows like these. I love the anxiety, depression, and stress that come with it.”

‘Having your friends around can be a disadvantage’

On The 50, Mr Faisu will be seen with his friends Adnaan Shaikh and Faiz Baloch. Sharing how having his buddies on the show comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, Mr Faisu shared, “Having your friends in the game has its advantages and disadvantages. Having my brothers when I break down will be an advantage; they will stand by me when needed. In every show, I have an emotional breakdown, so them being around is great. But yes, it will also be a disadvantage when it comes to nominations; everyone will think I have come with my group, so I am playing it safe.”

He added, “My fitness will also be an advantage in the game; physical activities will be a plus point for me. I haven’t played any mind games yet. I am cunning in real life, so I might show that on the show. I don’t like it when someone keeps poking me or even comes at me; I cannot stand it, so it can be a disadvantage. In a captive reality show, people do anything when they get frustrated. I don’t know what I do.”

On losing on other reality shows

Mr Faisu has had an unfortunate run in the reality show space. In the past, he has come close to winning on several occasions but fell short each time. Speaking about his previous string of defeats on reality shows, Mr Faisu said, “Every year when I go on a reality show, I go with the intention to win. But there are two kinds of people on the show: those who win the title and trophy, and those who win hearts. Somewhere, I feel, I have done the latter even though I didn’t win the trophy. Whoever has won the previous shows has worked very hard in their life, but I come from an upbringing that has helped me win over the audience.”

Story continues below this ad

Talking about his equations with The 50 contestants, Mr Faisu added, “All the contestants are my friends, I don’t have a rivalry with anyone. I have interviews with 10-15 contestants on my talk show. So I share a rapport with them, so I look forward to making some new bonds, and some old friendships might break too. I am prepared for these things. On shows like these, you have to be mindful about what you say and how you react. I am the kind of person who will respond nicely even if someone fights with me, but if someone misbehaves, then I will deal with them my way. I don’t indulge in physical violence, though I like keeping friendships. But this show comes with pressure, so I might change.”

The 50 streams on JioHotstar from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.