The 50 contestant Monalisa says she faced discrimination for belonging to Bhojpuri industry, reacts to gender bias on show: ‘Women were treated differently’

Reality show The 50has been garnering an impressive viewership; however, many underlying issues exist in the show — from the female contestants allegedly facing gender bias to a few contestants being discriminated against based on their industry. Bhojpuri actress Monalisaand her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot said they faced all this during their time on the show. Monalisa, who recently got evicted, spoke exclusively to SCREEN, highlighting the discrimination she faced for being from the Bhojpuri industry.
Talking about her journey on The 50, Monalisa said, “My journey was very short-lived. When Vikrant and I had been locked for the show, we learned about other couples, too, and we thought we would make new friends on the show. While we understand that our vibe won’t match with all 50 people, I thought I would at least befriend a few people and plan the game from there. However, after going there, I just felt that people had brought their fights and controversies from outside into the house. They carried grudges from previous shows, and some who knew each other from before were only carrying forward. Which is why I wasn’t able to fit.”
A lot of female contestants have claimed they weren’t treated fairly in the game and instead players like Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Mr. Faisu, Siwet Tomar, and others treated them as vote banks and put them in the danger zone. Talking about this sexism on the show, Monalisa said, “The matter of girls not being treated fairly also depends on the girls in the game. Why didn’t I become anyone’s favorite? The problem was that many girls chose to showcase their personality by attaching themselves to others. Had they not done that, they wouldn’t have faced such treatment. Women should have been more vocal. I got targeted because of these reasons. When I got evicted, I saw that it was planned; they wanted to evict the smaller team first. All the girls also supported them in this; they shouldn’t have done that.”
Monalisa also commented on bullying accusations made by some female contestants, like Bhavya, Khanzaadi, etc. “I never spoke to Khanzaadi; she was very rude and had misbehaved with me. Bhavya was my roommate, so I would often ask her how someone could bully her and how she allowed it to happen. It all depends on you, if you keep yourself strong, no one can tell you what to do, if that gets me evicted its fine, at least I won’t be called someone’s sidekick. I cannot tolerate someone saying that I came so far with someone’s support, because I didn’t.”
Monalisa, on facing discrimination for being a ‘Bhojpuri actor’
One thing that has deeply hurt Monalisa was being judged by the TV actors as well as influencers for being from the Bhojpuri industry. “What I felt the worst about was… I indeed belong to the Bhojpuri industry; I have done 200 films there, and I come from the regional zone. But for the last seven years, I have also been working in the TV industry. But I didn’t understand why I was being sidelined. I felt the discrimination and only wondered why it happened,” Monalisa shared.
She further added, “When I did Bigg Boss, I was fresh out of the Bhojpuri industry, my vibe did not match. But after so many years, it was the same; we were treated very differently. In the initial days when they made teams, ten would come from the TV and reality actors, and the other 10 from the influencers, and we didn’t get any chance to play. How could we force ourselves into the game? Their alliances were already strong, so we were really struggling to find our space in the show. Finally, Vikrant got a chance, that too after lots of opposition from Rajat Dalal and Adnaan Shaikh. After he proved himself, that’s when they started giving him some importance, but I didn’t get that respect.”
‘At least we didn’t come on the show with 15-16 people’
On The 50, a lot of contestants have brought their friends along. While Mr. Faisu has brought two members from his 007 gang, Prince has come with his Roadies and Spiltsvilla contestants, Siwet Tomar, Hamid Barkzi, etc. Even Rajat Dalal has come with a group of Elvish Yadav’s friends. While this has been okay, Monalisa recalled often being reminded that she came on the show with someone she knew, her husband. Talking about it, Monalisa said, “People again and again kept reminding us that we came together, but we were just two; some people have come in the show with a group of 15-16 people.”
On the work front, Monalisa has some interesting projects coming up; however, she would only want to talk about them when the time is right.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More