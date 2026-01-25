The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show

Banijay Asia’s upcoming captive reality show The 50 has been generating curiosity among audiences for the past few weeks. In the show, 50 celebrities will join the Lion for 26 days of intense games and challenges. The contestant lineup includes several popular names from the television and music industries, along with social media influencers and former Bigg Boss participants.

The 50 is a captive reality show adapted from a well-established international version of the same name. The show features 50 celebrities from various walks of life who will perform several physical, mental, and emotional tasks to survive in the game. They have to perform tasks at every level on the show and make sure they don’t lose or get evicted on the way. The show will also have a game master called The Lion. Along with that, there is the Lion’s army, which consists of 2 foxes, 2 dogs, and 2 rabbits who will constantly keep an eye on the contestants. The interesting bit about the show is that there are no rules, and even the few rules to be followed in the game can be changed anytime.

Also Read: Karan Patel confirms participation in The 50, along with Orry, Jay Bhanushali, Vivian Dsena, Mallika Sherawat: ‘Never imagined being locked in a house for a month’

Contrary to reports, Farah Khan is not hosting the show; she was just involved in promoting it. The Lion’s identity remains concealed throughout the season.

The 50 Palace

Unlike Bigg Boss, contestants on The 50 will be living in a grand palace built in Mumbai’s Malad. The palace spreads across 10000 sq. ft. and comprises 6 bedrooms and 3 gaming arenas. There is no kitchen in the house, as contestants will be provided with food at all times. The house also has three gaming arenas where tasks will be performed; those who lose the task have to remain in the unsafe zone until their fate in the game is decided. The Palace has a total of 110 cameras.

The 50 confirmed contestants

A total of 50 celebrities from various walks of life are participating in the show. The lineup includes former Bigg Boss winners, past Bigg Boss contestants, reality show stars, popular television actors, and several social media influencers.

1. Karan Patel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Karan Patel, known for popular shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kasamh Se, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, will be making his first appearance in a captive reality show, despite having earlier expressed reluctance about the genre.

2. Mr Faisu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr Faisu, rose to fame with his TikTok videos, and soon after, he featured in several music videos and reality shows. He last appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, following his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

3. Divya Agarwal

Reality show star Divya Agarwal is a veteran of the captive space. After emerging as a runner-up on Splitsvilla, Divya went on to win Ace of Space. In 2021, Divya also won Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

4. Monalisa

Story continues below this ad

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a celebrated name in the mainstream reality space after she participated in Bigg Boss Season 10. After a decade, she is stepping into the reality space once again with The 50.

5. Vikrant Singh

Monalisa’s husband and Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot forayed into the Hindi reality show space with his guest appearance on Bigg Boss Season 10. The actor married Monalisa on the show, and the two went on to take part in several reality shows.

6. Shiny Doshi

Shiny, best known for her role in Saraswatichandra, has also appeared in popular shows such as Jamai Raja, Pandya Store, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

7. Dushyant Kukreja

Dushyant Kukreja is one of India’s top YouTube content creators with a subscriber base of 2.25 million. He creates content around lifestyle, comedy, and human interest issues.

8. Urvashi Dholakia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

A celebrated television antagonist, Urvashi Dholakia is best remembered for her iconic performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She went on to win Bigg Boss 6 and also appeared in the popular series Naagin 6.

9. Ridhi Dogra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

Ridhi Dogra, who starred alongside Deepika Padukone in Jawan, is known for her work in the OTT space and her popular TV show Maryada. She was also seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

10. Shiv Thakare

Story continues below this ad

Commoner-turned-actor Shiv Thakare first appeared on television on MTV Roadies 15. He rose to fame in 2019 after winning Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. Shiv later emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 16 and also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. His most recent television appearance was on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

11. Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri won a lot of hearts with her honest gameplay on Bigg Boss 19. And after an amazing journey on that reality show, Neelam is ready to take part in The 50.

12. Chahat Pandey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAAHAT MANI PANDEY (@chahatpandey_official)

Actress Chahat Pandey, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 18, is all set to participate in this captive reality show.

13. Hamid Barkzi

Hamid Barkzi is another reality star joining The 50. Hamid won Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla 14.

14. Dimpal Singh

Bhojpuri actor and singer Dimpal Singh will also be joining The 50.

15. Maxtern

Story continues below this ad

YouTube content creator Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, made headlines in 2024 for his feud with Elvish Yadav. Since then, he has been rumoured to be part of a captive reality show, and it now appears that The 50 is the one he has chosen.

16. Sumaira Shaikh

Actress and stand-up comedian Sumaira Shaikh will also be seen on The 50. A celebrated name in the stand-up comedy circuit, Sumaira has also acted in the web series Pushpavalli.

17. Lovekesh Kataria

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and Elvish Yadav’s good friend Lovekesh Kataria will also be seen on the new reality show.

18. Siwet Tomar

Model and actor Siwet Tomar previously participated in Roadies and Splitsvilla 15. He comes with a huge fan following on social media.

19. Nehal Chudasama

Story continues below this ad

Model and actress Nehal Chudasama, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 19, is all set to enter The 50 as a contestant.

20. Krishna Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA JACKIE SHROFF (@kishushroff)

Actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna, has also been exploring the reality show space. She has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Goriyaan Chali Gaon previously.

21. Sapna Choudhary

Haryanvi stage dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary won many hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 11.

22. Nikki Tamboli

Marathi actress Nikki Tamboli has emerged as a popular name on the reality show circuit. After appearing on Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss Marathi 5, she was most recently seen on Celebrity MasterChef. Nikki will be participating in The 50 alongside her boyfriend Arbaaz Patel.

23. Arbaaz Patel

Story continues below this ad

Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend, Arbaaz Patel, is a reality show star. After Splitsvilla 15, Arbaaz was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. His last show was Rise and Fall, where Arbaaz emerged as one of the most hated contestants.

24. Vanshaj Singh

Vanshaj Singh is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer with a fan following of 1 million.

25. Prince Narula

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

A celebrated name in the reality space, Prince Narula has not just been a participant, but also a judge on Roadies. Other than this, he has also won Bigg Boss 9.

26. Yuvika Chaudhary

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, popularly known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, has been away from the limelight for quite some time. She was last seen on Bigg Boss 9, where she met her now husband, Prince Narula.

27. Archana Gautamm

Politician-turned-actress Archana Gautamm made her first appearance on TV in Bigg Boss 16. After that, Archana appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Celebrity MasterChef. Recently, she also launched her cafe in Mumbai.

28. Bebika Dhurve

Story continues below this ad

Actress Bebika Dhurve was a dentist and astrologer before she came into the spotlight. Her claim to fame is participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

29. Rajat Dalal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

A fitness influencer, Rajat Dalal rose to fame after his participation in Bigg Boss 18. After that show, Rajat was a judge on several reality shows.

30. Janhvi Killekar

Janhvi is a popular actress from the Marathi industry. She was last seen on screen in Miranda Warning.

31. Yung Sammy

Yung Sammy is a musician and influencer. The Nigerian hip-hop artiste is all set to take part in The 50.

32. Adnaan Shaikh

Fitness influencer Adnaan, who appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is also a close friend of Mr Faisu, another contestant on The 50.

33. Lakshay Kaushik

Story continues below this ad

Lakshay Kaushik is a good friend of Elvish Yadav and also a social media influencer with a follower base of 463K. He will be seen on The 50 with his brother Archit Kaushik.

34. Archit Kaushik

Archit Kaushik is a popular internet personality with a follower base of 319 K. He, too, is a good friend of Elvish Yadav.

35. Digvijay Rathee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digvijay Singh Rathee (@digvijay_rathee)

Social media influencer and reality show star Digvijay Rathee is a Roadies and Splitsvilla alumnus like many others on this list. He was last seen on Bigg Boss 18.

36. Natalia Janoszek

Mastii 4 actress Natalia Janoszek was last seen on Bigg Boss 19. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

37. Khanzaadi

Singer and social media influencer KhanZaadi was last seen on Bigg Boss 17. Before this, she participated in MTV Hustle Season 2.

38. Faiz Baloch

Another name from Mr Faisu’s friend circle who will join him and Adnaan Shaikh on The 50 is social media influencer Faiz Baloch.

39. Rachit Rojha

Another popular YouTuber who will be seen on the show is Rachit Rojha. He has 1.49 crore subscribers on YouTube and 1 million followers on Instagram.

40. Sidharth Bhardwaj

Sidharth was a VJ and model before he stepped into the reality show space. Before Bigg Boss 5, he was seen in MTV Splitsvilla Season 2.

41. Dino James

Rapper Dino James has been quite lucky in the reality space. After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dino was also seen as a judge on multiple seasons of MTV Hustle.

42. Aarya Jadhao

Internet personality Aarya Jadhao is known by her stage name QK. She was a part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5.

43. Saurabh Ghadge

Influencer Saurabh Ghadge is known for his comedy content on social media. With a following of 1.9 million on Instagram, Saurabh has also featured in the film Blackout in 2024.

44. Manisha Rani

Social media influencer Manisha Rani rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in 2024. In 2025, Manisha participated in the reality show Rise and Fall.

45. Arushi Chawla

Another regular in the reality show space, Arushi Chawla has been a part of MTV Roadies Season 17. She was last seen on the show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle.

46. Ridhima Pandit

Actress Ridhima Pandit is known for her performances in the show Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth. She was seen on Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

47. Shrutika Arjun

South actress Shrutika Arjun, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 18, is all set to enter The 50 Palace.

The 50 begins on February 1 and will stream from Monday to Sunday on JioHotstar at 9 pm, and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.