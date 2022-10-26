scorecardresearch
Terence Lewis revisits viral video of him allegedly touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately: ‘Why would I do something like this with four cameras around?’

In the viral clip, people accused Terence Lewis of touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately, while others assumed that there was something brewing between the two of them. 

Terence LewisTerence Lewis and Nora Fatehi share a close friendship.

Choreographer Terence Lewis has addressed the video that showed him touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately on TV. The incident happened on the reality show India’s Best Dancer a couple of years ago. The show featured Terence as a judge, and the episode in question saw Nora appear as a guest. In the clip that went viral, people accused Terence of touching Nora inappropriately, while others assumed that there was something brewing between the two of them. 

Speaking about it, Terence clarified on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching.”

He added, “On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…” Terence continued that meme-rs had zoomed into action, and said that it looked ‘too real’. He called Nora straight afterwards and realised that it was getting out of hand, and both of them were receiving calls. “I’ve already danced with her in close proximity, and when you’re in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this…”

Back in 2020, Terence had defended himself saying that the video was clearly morphed. “The use of effects was so clearly visible, any intelligent person would see through it. In today’s times, there are memes made on every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I did not care,” he had said. This year, he addressed rumours of his relationship with Nora Fatehi in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, and said, “We are very good friends.”

