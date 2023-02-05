Television star Urvashi Dholakia meets with car accident in Mumbai, escapes unhurt

Indian television actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday.

The incident took place when Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting and on her way, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi’s car from behind. However, Urvashi escaped unhurt in the accident. She did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident. The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress’ driver, according to ANI.

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the role of Komolika in the series Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has starred in several shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta – Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

She has two sons, named Kshitij and Sagar, and often talks about them in interviews. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia said that she was ‘blessed with a beautiful family’, and a fruitful career but also seeks companionship. “What more do you need? What more can I ask for in my life? A companion? Everybody wants companionship, and let me not beat around the bush again. I mean people say, ‘I am very happy alone’. No. Because eventually when you are walking alone and you come across somebody who is willing to show you a little bit of compassion, a little bit of love, you want that love. So you want that companionship. I am not saying I want to get married, but I am saying companionship is also something that one looks for. When I’ll find one, I’ll find one.”

