Television channels gear up for new shows post IPL. Here are all the deets

From Sony TV to Colors, here are the new shows you can keep yourself busy with. From Sony TV to Colors, here are the new shows you can keep yourself busy with.

While television shows enjoy a year-round viewership, in the last decade, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been causing it quite a lot of distress. With families getting together to watch the adrenaline rushing short format game every summer, TV shows take a beating. As per reports, because of the tournament, more than 10 shows faced the axe this year. With IPL over on Sunday, and Chennai Super Kings winning the trophy, all GECs are now back in the race to pull in maximum audience. And for the same, they have lined up a fresh bouquet of shows to entertain their viewers. Here’s a lowdown on all the new soaps that is set to hit your television screen soon.

Star Plus

The channel that announced a logo and tagline change on Sunday has already launched two new series Mariam Khan Reporting Live and Krishna Chali London last week. And soon the GEC will launch some really interesting projects. The first on the lot is Ravi Dubey hosted Sabse Smart Kaun that will premiere from June 2, 6:30 pm on weekdays. The game show will test the smartness level of the audience. Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor also surprised her audience with the promo of her horror genre finite series Qayamat Ki Raat. It stars Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna as leads, while Dipika Kakar will play a pivotal role. Singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani will also be back with the next season, this time judged by Pritam, Badshah, and Sunidhi Chauhan. The shoot for the show has already begun and it will launch soon.

Colors

Starting today on Colors, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop will present the story of a young boy, who wants to change the patriarchal norms of the society. Starring Afaan Khan, Yash Tonk and Mitaali Nag, the show will air Monday-Friday, 9 pm. Starting June 2, the weekends will get entertaining with Naagin (8 pm) and Dance Deewane (9 pm). Revenge drama Naagin 3 starring Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Karishma Tanna promises to heat up the screens with its scintillating plot. As for the reality show, Madhuri Dixit will be back on the judges’ tables, along with debutants at the job Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, and it will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Colors also has Silsila Badalton Rishton Ka, a show based on extra-marital affair that will have Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. Ashish Choudhury’s Dev will also return with the next season, sometime soon.

Sony TV

Playing its ace card, the channel will finally launch Dus Ka Dum with Salman Khan after a long wait. The game show will be a bi-weekly, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:30 pm syarting June 4. The other three days of the week will be taken up by Ram Kapoor’s Zindagi Ke Crossroads. It will present relatable life-altering narratives ending in a crossroad situation, and Ram would be seen discussing the alternatives with the studio audience. Sony is also set to get back its cult comedy show Comedy Circus soon and the auditions for Indian Idol have also begun. Along with the long list of non-fiction, Ekta Kapoor’s family drama Dil Hi Toh Hai will also see the light of the day in the coming weeks.

Zee TV

While Zee TV has only India’s Best Dramebaaz in the pipeline, it has revamped its popular show Mehek, which will present a new season from May 30. As for the kids’ reality show, while Sonali Bendre, Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar are the judges, youth sensation Shantanu Maheshwari and ventriloquist Vignesh Pandey will play hosts.

Sab TV

The channel in the upcoming days will launch the Arabian night folklore Alladin with Siddharth Nigam playing the titular role. Avneet Kaur will play Jasmine, Raashul Tandon will play Genie, Muni Jha as Sultan, and Zafar will be enacted by Chandan Anand.

Star Bharat

Presenting a heartfelt story of a mother and daughter, Rashmi Sharma will launch Muskaan from May 29, 9:30 pm on Star Bharat with Arina Dey and Sonakshi Save playing the leads. The intriguing promo has already left the audience curious and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

&TV

Celebrating women power, &TV will launch Mitegi Lakshman Rekha from tonight, 9:30 pm that will talk about how an ugly incident can leave one scarred but how a girl can come out of it stronger. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show stars Rahul Sharma and Shivani Tomar in the lead roles.

Which shows are you going to watch? Do let us know in the comment box below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd