Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra are runners-up

After close to four months, Bigg Boss has found its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. They took home a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh and a shining new trophy. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively, by Salman Khan. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat also found a place among top 5 contestants. While Nishant decided to walk out of the competition with Rs 10 lakh in cash, Shamita was evicted.

A popular face on the small screen, Tejasswi Prakash entered Bigg Boss 15 as the ‘bubbly one’. Her constant conversations with Bigg Boss and calling him her ‘baby’ was much loved. Aggressive in her fights and always standing up for women issues, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actor made her place in fans’ hearts. Every trend, every poll was won by Tejasswi, which made her a fan favourite. The actor has also bagged Naagin 6, even before the final announcement happened.

On the show, Tejasswi’s journey majorly revolved around Karan Kundrra. Initially, she did try to ward off his flirtatious moves but soon fell in love with him. As their relationship became the talking point, she even got her parents’ approval during the finale week. As fans nicknamed them “Tejran”, the show soon started revolving around them. Over the course of the show, fans were treated to their romance, some tears and even fights. While Salman Khan supported their bond, he also pulled them up multiple times for not supporting each other enough.

Before entering Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash shared that she isn’t afraid of ‘controversies’ as she hasn’t done anything wrong in life. “I have consciously stayed away from anything controversial, and I don’t think I will indulge in anything like that even in the house. Also, Bigg Boss is a show where what’s happening outside is more important than what’s happening inside. And all of us will be devoid of that. So all that we can do is give our best and be ourselves,” she said. Adding that she isn’t worried about the perception people have or will have about her as she knows her fans will love and support her,” the actor said.

Tejasswi also refused to acknowledge that her fan following will give her an upper hand in the show as she had said, “I think most in the show have an immensely strong fan following. Shamita Shetty has done films, she is so popular. Karan Kundra is a superstar on TV and Nishant Bhat is also quite loved after his Bigg Boss OTT stint. I think I should be the one worried knowing that there are so many rooting for my co-contestants in the house.”

Like every year, the Bigg Boss 15 finale was a star-studded event with Salman Khan taking the stage. The host firstly interacted with the mothers of the top six contestants. Through a game with them, he then evicted Rashami Desai from the final race. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan also hosted five former winners — Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik. After chatting with him, they were given the task to lure one of the finalists to quit the show by taking an assured prize money of Rs 10 lakh. They exited the house with Nishant Bhat in tow, who said that he knew he didn’t have a chance at the trophy, and the money would help him in the long run.

Later in the episode, Salman Khan interacted with the Gehraiyaan cast — Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. They also got the opportunity to announce the top three contestants as they announced Shamita Shetty’s exit from the show. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist paid a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, calling him the ‘king of winners’. Recalling her time spent with him in the house, Shehnaaz Gill got teary-eyed and Salman also got emotional. However, later the two were seen in a candid chat as she even pulled his leg about Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal’s wedding.

Launched in October, Bigg Boss 15 was touted to be a ‘happening season’ given the big faces on board. However, the show failed to take off. While the original finale was set to happen on January 16, it got a two-week extension earlier this month.