scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Tejasswi Prakash admits she’s ‘shamelessly’ possessive about boyfriend Karan Kundrra, says she is ‘proud of it’

Tejasswi Prakash has often been called overly possessive about Karan Kundrra by her fellow Bigg Boss contestants.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 2, 2022 11:59:11 am
tejasswi karanTejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and second runner-up Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red ever since they stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. From Karan surprising Tejasswi after her big win to them going on their first date, the couple has been making the most of their time together before they start working on their next projects. On Tuesday, the two were spotted together by the paparazzi outside the Balaji office in Mumbai.

Tejasswi was often called overly possessive about Karan by her fellow Bigg Boss contestants. The TV actor had no qualms in accepting this in a recent interview with The Times of India. She said, “I am very possessive and I am proud of it. In fact, Karan and I are shamelessly possessive.” The actor, who will next be seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, said when she and Kara have no problem with each other’s possessiveness, it should not bother anyone else either.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tejasswi_fan1 (@tejasswi._fan1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by isha || tejran fam❤️ (@tejran_03)

After the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Karan had hosted a surprise party for Tejasswi at his house. However, her win on the show left some former Bigg Boss contestants disappointed and many called her a ‘fixed winner’.

Check out the latest photos of the couple:

karan tejasswi Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash struck a pose for paparazzi. tejasswi karan Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) tejasswi karan pics Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi has started work on Naagin 6 as she was photographed on the set of the show recently. This season of the supernatural drama is about a shapeshifting snake saving mankind from a deadly virus. A few reports suggest that Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran will also play pivotal roles in the show.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tejran together, gehraiyaan promotions
Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement