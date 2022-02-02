Tejasswi Prakash admits she’s ‘shamelessly’ possessive about boyfriend Karan Kundrra, says she is ‘proud of it’

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and second runner-up Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red ever since they stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. From Karan surprising Tejasswi after her big win to them going on their first date, the couple has been making the most of their time together before they start working on their next projects. On Tuesday, the two were spotted together by the paparazzi outside the Balaji office in Mumbai.

Tejasswi was often called overly possessive about Karan by her fellow Bigg Boss contestants. The TV actor had no qualms in accepting this in a recent interview with The Times of India. She said, “I am very possessive and I am proud of it. In fact, Karan and I are shamelessly possessive.” The actor, who will next be seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, said when she and Kara have no problem with each other’s possessiveness, it should not bother anyone else either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi_fan1 (@tejasswi._fan1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isha || tejran fam❤️ (@tejran_03)

After the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Karan had hosted a surprise party for Tejasswi at his house. However, her win on the show left some former Bigg Boss contestants disappointed and many called her a ‘fixed winner’.

Check out the latest photos of the couple:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash struck a pose for paparazzi. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash struck a pose for paparazzi.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi has started work on Naagin 6 as she was photographed on the set of the show recently. This season of the supernatural drama is about a shapeshifting snake saving mankind from a deadly virus. A few reports suggest that Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran will also play pivotal roles in the show.