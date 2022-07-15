Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra is eager to tie the knot

TV actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have spilled the beans about their marriage.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Prakash said it is the first time in Kundrra’s life that he is ‘eager’ to get married. Kundrra, meanwhile, mentioned that they have certain responsibilities before getting hitched. The actor said, “We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artiste and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don’t care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them.”

Tejasswi Prakash also said that Karan Kundrra has changed after he met her. She said, “I feel that because of me he has become an extremely responsible person and I feel so safe with him. I feel I don’t have to think twice before doing anything. I don’t have to think twice before saying anything because if I do mess up, he is there to handle it.” To which Karan adds, “And she will handle my mess-ups.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.