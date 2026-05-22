Tejasswi Prakash reveals her mother ‘insisted’ she live with Karan Kundrra before marriage

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story blossomed on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The couple has been together ever since and recently took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged on the reality show Dubai Bling. In a recent interview, Karan and Tejasswi opened up about how their romance began and also shared details about their marriage plans.

During a candid chat with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia on their YouTube podcast, the duo was asked about the timeline of their relationship. “That (Bigg Boss) is where the fondness started,” Karan smiled and said. Tejasswi chimed in, “When he said that he likes me, I really felt like he seems really honest. I took my time to really test him. I just wanted to make sure that he really means what he is saying, and he proved it every time.”