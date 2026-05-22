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Tejasswi Prakash reveals her mother ‘insisted’ she live with Karan Kundrra before marriage
Actor couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently opened up about their love story and marriage plans.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story blossomed on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The couple has been together ever since and recently took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged on the reality show Dubai Bling. In a recent interview, Karan and Tejasswi opened up about how their romance began and also shared details about their marriage plans.
During a candid chat with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia on their YouTube podcast, the duo was asked about the timeline of their relationship. “That (Bigg Boss) is where the fondness started,” Karan smiled and said. Tejasswi chimed in, “When he said that he likes me, I really felt like he seems really honest. I took my time to really test him. I just wanted to make sure that he really means what he is saying, and he proved it every time.”
Tejasswi Prakash’s parents were supportive
Karan Kundrra went on to reveal that Tejasswi Prakash’s mother pushed them to move in together before marriage. “Her mother said that she doesn’t trust her daughter at all, and I should take time to think about her, because she isn’t fine. Her father was okay with our relationship.”
ALSO READ | ‘We don’t know if he cheated’: Tejasswi Prakash on Karan Kundrra’s past relationship rumours
Tejasswi continued, “She wanted to make sure he was comfortable. My mom was the one who insisted we stayed in a live-in before we decide to get married. So many people are against it, but my mom thinks that we should live together and see.”
‘Not ready for marriage’
Then, Neha Dhupia asked Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash about their wedding plans. “We are both not ready at the moment, but we are both ready in life,” Karan shared.
Reflecting on how people initially doubted their relationship, Tejasswi said, “Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua thaa.. sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge.” She further added, “We’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything.”
On the reality show Desi Bling, Karan surprised Tejasswi with an adorable marriage proposal. Karan went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi with a huge diamond ring. “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop,” Tejasswi replied and said yes.
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