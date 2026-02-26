Tejasswi Prakash refuses to promote her show Psycho Saiyaan with co-star Surbhi Chandna. Here’s what happened

Actress Tejaswi Prakash, a prominent name in Indian television, has now ventured into the OTT space. She recently made her web series debut with MX Player’s Psycho Saiyaan. However, during the promotions for the show, the actress drew attention for the wrong reasons. Tejasswi arrived nearly two hours late for scheduled interviews and declined to share the promotional platform with her co-star, Surbhi Chandna.
Team SCREEN, which was present at the occasion, witnessed how Surbhi had to leave from Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai, just after sitting for one interview.
Here’s what happened
Like most promotional interactions, the media interviews were expected to proceed routinely. However, the situation soon descended into chaos after journalists arrived at the venue. The MX Player team initially informed us that Anud Singh Dhaka and Surbhi Chandna were present and ready for the interactions, while Tejasswi was delayed due to a wardrobe issue and would join shortly. Minutes turned into an hour as members of the publicity team were seen huddling in corners, engaged in hushed discussions. As impatience grew among the waiting media, it was eventually conveyed that Tejasswi would not be arriving at the venue.
Sometime later, Tejasswi’s publicist reached the location and held discussions with the MX Player publicity team. It was then communicated to the media that Tejasswi was unwilling to participate in joint interviews with Surbhi Chandna. We were further informed that she had declined to come to the venue unless assured that Surbhi would not be part of the interactions.
By this point, the media had been waiting for nearly 90 minutes as the show’s publicity team struggled to manage the situation.
On enquiring, the MX Player team revealed, “Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections then. It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us, and it put us in a spot where we couldn’t do much.”
After considerable back and forth, Tejasswi Prakash eventually arrived with her entourage and proceeded to the make-up room. The MX Player team attempted to mediate the situation, and Surbhi Chandna was called inside for discussions. Meanwhile, the media was informed that Tejasswi would conduct interviews separately and had agreed to complete all the scheduled interactions.
What transpired behind closed doors remains unclear, but Tejasswi did not sit for the first interview. Instead, Surbhi stepped out, visibly upset, and joined Anud Singh Dhaka for the initial interaction.
Story continues below this ad
Shortly after that interview concluded, preparations began for the next round. However, Surbhi, who appeared embarrassed by the turn of events, left the venue in tears. Minutes later, Tejasswi came out to proceed with the remaining interviews.
During my interaction, Tejasswi was informed that a short break would follow two more interviews. She responded that she did not require a lunch break and preferred to continue with back-to-back conversations. However, her co-star Anud Singh Dhaka, who had been at the venue since 11:30 am, had yet to break for lunch. In a moment of visible frustration, he remarked, “No worries, I will faint here, but we will continue. After all, we are all here only for Tejasswi.”
Anud’s lunch break was reportedly interrupted twice as the interviews continued. Eventually, the situation escalated further when Tejasswi’s team cancelled the remaining interactions, informing the media that she needed to leave for an iftar engagement. This left the show’s publicity team to manage the waiting press.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More