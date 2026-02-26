Tejasswi Prakash refuses to promote her show Psycho Saiyaan with co-star Surbhi Chandna. Here’s what happened

Actress Tejaswi Prakash, a prominent name in Indian television, has now ventured into the OTT space. She recently made her web series debut with MX Player’s Psycho Saiyaan. However, during the promotions for the show, the actress drew attention for the wrong reasons. Tejasswi arrived nearly two hours late for scheduled interviews and declined to share the promotional platform with her co-star, Surbhi Chandna.

Team SCREEN, which was present at the occasion, witnessed how Surbhi had to leave from Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai, just after sitting for one interview.

Here’s what happened

Like most promotional interactions, the media interviews were expected to proceed routinely. However, the situation soon descended into chaos after journalists arrived at the venue. The MX Player team initially informed us that Anud Singh Dhaka and Surbhi Chandna were present and ready for the interactions, while Tejasswi was delayed due to a wardrobe issue and would join shortly. Minutes turned into an hour as members of the publicity team were seen huddling in corners, engaged in hushed discussions. As impatience grew among the waiting media, it was eventually conveyed that Tejasswi would not be arriving at the venue.