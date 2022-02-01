Tejasswi Prakash addresses silence in Bigg Boss 15 studio as she won, digs of past winners: ‘Everyone was hoping that I lose’

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash won the fifteenth season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. However, she was called a ‘fixed winner’ by many on social media. Also, a few celebrities rooted for runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for the trophy and the moment Tejasswi was announced as the winner, nobody cheered for her in the studio. The actor noticed the awkward silence and realised how “nobody in the studio wanted me to win”.

Gauahar Khan, who was a part of the finale, also wrote on Twitter, “Lol!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high.”

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Tejasswi, who will be seen playing a shape-shifting snake in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, said even after she won the trophy, she knew people in the Bigg Boss studio were hoping for her to lose. After she watched her journey video in the last week of the show, Tejasswi knew her fellow contestants wanted to pull her down. “Strategies and plans were being made against me to throw me off from a position,” she said.

But her win made her believe in the power of God and her fans. Addressing the reports that claim she was a ‘fixed’ winner, Tejasswi asserted she believes in the love of her fans and also the format of Bigg Boss. She said those who doubt her win ‘should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results as well’.

Tejasswi understands that not everyone can be her fan and be happy about her win as she is a ‘human, not an ice cream’. She is satisfied that her family and fans are elated with her lifting the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Pratik Sehajpal, who ended up as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 15, earlier talked about Tejasswi’s win being put to question by many. He told indianexpress.com, “I won’t like to comment on it. I always believe in hard work and luck. I worked hard on the show and so has the other person. I don’t want to talk about whether it was unfair, as everything is fair in love and war. Isse zyada kuch nahi bolunga (I won’t say anything more than that).”

Bigg Boss 15 had its finale on Sunday. The show concluded after four months of its run. While Pratik became the first runner-up, Tejasswi’s boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra ended up as the second runner-up.