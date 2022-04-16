Tejasswi Prakash on ‘real’ relationship with Karan Kundrra: ‘When strong-headed people come together, fights happen’

TV actor, reality show contestant and Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash has been quite candid about her relationship with her boyfriend and fellow actor Karan Kundrra. In an interview with MissMalini’s YouTube channel, Prakash was talking about how she is loved by her fans not because of her stardom but because she is somebody people can relate to.

Talking about her relationship with Karan and the fandom #TejRan have, she said, “Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as ‘Aww, we’re the most ideal couple’.”

She added, “We have shown what a real couple is, and real couples fight. Especially when two strong people are together. Karan is a very strong-headed man, and I am too. And when two strong-headed people come together, fights are bound to happen.”

Karan recently lost his cool when the paparazzi followed Tejasswi to her home. In a video that surfaced online, Karan looked visibly upset as he mentioned an older video where a few photographers tried to enter Tejasswi’s house when she returned home from work.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The actor met Karan Kundrra on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 and the two soon fell in love. While Tejasswi won the show, Karan was the second runner-up. Post their stint on the reality show, the two starred in the music video “Rula Deti Hai”.

Earlier, Tejasswi became the proud owner of an Audi Q7. She and Karan were spotted taking possession of the luxury car. In another photo, Karan was even seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi’s forehead as they stood in front of her new car.

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.