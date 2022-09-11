Tejasswi Prakash on engagement plans with Karan Kundrra: ‘You should ask Karan…’

Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash recently shared photos of herself flaunting a huge solitaire ring. The caption of the picture read, “Big Day.” The post sparked rumours of Tejasswi’s engagement to her beau Karan Kundrra.

Even though Tejasswi made it clear that her recent photos are from an ad shoot, many fans and friends congratulated her. Karan too wrote in the comments section, “Babe you broke my whatsapp 😂🤗 it’s an #Ad nincompoops.”

Tejasswi Prakash was recently asked if her and Karan Kundrra’s engagement will happen anytime soon. Talking to Bombay Times, the actor said, “You should ask Karan when is the engagement.”

Talking about their engagement plans, she said, “I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy.”

Looks like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans need to wait for a while for the couple’s wedding celebrations.