Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash on engagement plans with Karan Kundrra: ‘You should ask Karan…’

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash has reacted to recent rumours about her engagement to Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan KundrraTejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen together in Bigg Boss 15. (Photo: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash recently shared photos of herself flaunting a huge solitaire ring. The caption of the picture read, “Big Day.” The post sparked rumours of Tejasswi’s engagement to her beau Karan Kundrra.

Even though Tejasswi made it clear that her recent photos are from an ad shoot, many fans and friends congratulated her. Karan too wrote in the comments section, “Babe you broke my whatsapp 😂🤗 it’s an #Ad nincompoops.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash was recently asked if her and Karan Kundrra’s engagement will happen anytime soon. Talking to Bombay Times, the actor said, “You should ask Karan when is the engagement.”

Also read |Tejasswi Prakash addresses criticism for her ‘accent’ in Naagin 6, thanks Janhvi Kapoor for making viral Reel

Talking about their engagement plans, she said, “I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy.”

Looks like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans need to wait for a while for the couple’s wedding celebrations.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 05:24:59 pm
Maharashtra: FIR against CM Shinde supporters for Dadar clash; 5 arrested from Uddhav's Sena, released on bail

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi's armour
Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi's armour

Premium
Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

The British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
The British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple's Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple's Far Out event that you might have missed

