Tejasswi Prakash says her new found fame ‘hasn’t sunk in yet’, calls Naagin 6 ‘a huge professional privilege’

Tejasswi Prakash continues to bask in the success of Bigg Boss 15. The actor, who’s currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6, shared that she’s yet to come to terms with her new found fame. “You may not believe this but all this hasn’t sunk in yet. It feels surreal,” she said.

Talking about how her fan base has increased post Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi added, “I couldn’t believe what I saw in terms of the number of fans and fan clubs when I came out. A humongous part of credit for my Bigg Boss win goes to them. They have been nothing but supportive.”

Before Bigg Boss 15 happened, Tejasswi Prakash had done shows like Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She was roped in to play the lead role in Naagin’s latest installment while she was still inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor began shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show right after Bigg Boss 15 finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Calling Naagin one of the most popular TV shows in India, Tejasswi said it was “a huge professional privilege” to join the list of actors who’ve played the shape-shifting character in the previous seasons of the fantasy franchise. “It is a dream come true. I really hope that I am doing a good job and that I am justifying my character.”

Tejasswi Prakash called her current phase “great”, but added that she still has a long way to go. “There’s a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve first. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day,” she concluded.