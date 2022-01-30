Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 finale, Tejasswi Prakash bags Naagin 6

After keeping audiences guessing for a long time, Colors is all set to reveal the lead face of Naagin 6. As per the teaser video shared by the channel, the major announcement will take place on the Bigg Boss 15 finale. Sources confirm to us that the finalist Tejasswi Prakash will play the titular role this season, in the Ekta Kapoor fantasy drama. The deal was locked inside the house a few days back and she will begin shooting in a couple of days.

In the video, shot inside the Bigg Boss house, a petite woman dressed in a golden ‘naagin’ outfit slithers on the screen. As she poses for the camera without giving a glimpse of her face, the background voice says that tonight in the grand finale, the world will get introduced to their new naagin. “Bigg Boss ka grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab janta ke saamne aayegi pehli baar #Naagin dene apne roop ka parichay #Naagin6,” the caption read.

Observant fans were quick to figure out that the woman in the video is Tejasswi Prakash. Even actor Amruta Khanvilkar, who is Tejasswi’s good friend commented on the video, “Aur mujhe kyun lag raha hain ki woh teja hain whoohooo.” Other fans also expressed their excitement as one wrote, “Teja lg rahi hai,” while another posted, “I think teja hai grand finale ab exciting lag raha hai winner bhi teju n new serial bhi .”

As per the indianexpress.com’s poll, Tejasswi is also the clear audience favourite to win the trophy. According to the poll, Tejasswi has received 30.84 per cent of the votes, with Pratik trailing behind with 25.4 per cent. Shamita Shetty has earned 20.45 per cent votes, while Karan Kundrra has received 18.59 per cent. Nishant has received only 4.69 per cent of the votes, while Rashami received 0 per cent.

The actor has had a strong support base in Bigg Boss 15, owing to her bubbly and perky nature. Her romance with Karan Kundrra has earned much love from fans as well. Tejasswi has had quite the tough journey on the show, including fights with Karan, and battles with Shamita.