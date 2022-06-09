Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra profess love for each other on Dance Deewane Junior: ‘She has changed my life’

Bigg Boss 15 winner and actor Tejasswi Prakash will join her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in this week’s episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. A promo of the episode was shared on social media by Colors.

In the promo, Tejasswi, dressed in a pink dress, enters the stage by calling Karan by his nickname, Sunny. She tells him, “Sunny, tum saath hote ho toh zindagi ki ride ka maza double ho jaata hai. (When you are with me, life becomes more joyous) I love you.” Karan is seen getting emotional after hearing Tejasswi’s sweet nothings.

Karan also expressed his love for Tejasswi on the special episode of the dance reality show. He told everyone present on the set that his life has changed a lot ever since the Naagin actor came into his life. Karan adds, “Hum haath ki fingers jaise hain. (We are like fingers of a hand.)”

The video was shared with the caption, “The cutest couple in town, #TejRan is ready to add chaar chaand on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors. Are you ready for this cuteness ka dose? ❤️✨”.” After the video surfaced online, many ‘TejRan’ fans wished them good luck and showered them with love and blessings.

One fan wrote, “Omggg why This is soo cute🥺❤️” Another fan added, “Aweeeee ❤️❤️❤️ he was emotional❤️❤️❤️.” A comment read, “My fav couple 😍😍😍.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, the two have been inseparable.