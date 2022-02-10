Tejasswi Prakash reveals Karan Kundrra’s plans if her parents didn’t agree for wedding: ‘Utha ke le jaunga’

Even before Tejasswi Prakash could celebrate her Bigg Boss 15 win, she already has her schedule packed with Naagin 6 shoot. She is also trying hard to spend time with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who she met and fell in love with during the reality show. The actor, in a recent chat with indianexpress.com, shared that she is happily juggling between all of it, and while it may leave her ‘exhausted’, she is ‘excited’.

Tejasswi giggles when we ask her to pick her biggest win among Bigg Boss 15, Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra, “I am not answering that. This is too tough a question.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, or Tejran as they are popularly called, proclaimed their love on Bigg Boss 15. Their parents also approved of their relationship on national television. On the show, Karan had even confessed that a pandit has told him that he will get married in March this year. When we quizzed Tejasswi if that’s true and marriage is on the cards, she said, “I don’t know, Karan hasn’t asked me yet.”

And while she hinted at a proposal soon from him, the actor went on to reveal how her boyfriend is even ready to elope. “So he had said that he will get married in March, ladki kaun hogi pata nahi (who will be the girl we don’t know). But he was sure that everything is already set for the wedding. Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don’t agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don’t think I am left with much of a choice (laughs),” she said, adding that henceforth all relationship related questions should be only addressed to him.

“He talks so much and then I have to face these questions. I really don’t know what to say,” a red-faced Tejasswi quipped.

Thanking her fans for all their love and support, the actor said that she wants to make everyone proud with Naagin 6. She said, “I was super excited when I was offered Naagin. It was a no-brainer for me and I immediately said yes. I feel lucky that I have got this opportunity and now I want to work hard and make my fans happy and proud.”

Even before the show began, it is already under a scanner given its plotline based on the pandemic. Stating that it’s nothing to do with coronavirus or the ongoing pandemic, Tejasswi said it’s a fictionalised tale inspired by the current situation. On asked how she deals with the trolling, the actor said, “If we start taking everything said on social media seriously, then we won’t get any peace. If today, I am happy talking to you or enjoying my work it’s because I haven’t logged into my social media yet. Sometimes, ignorance is definitely bliss. It’s a new journey for me and I want to be in a positive state of mind.”

Tejasswi further shared that even as an audience she finds the concept entertaining and is even convinced with the storyline of Naagin. “I believe in angels, naagin and everything else. It’s fantasy after all and one must just enjoy it,” she added.