Tejasswi Prakash clarifies her comment about Karan Kunddra stopping her from kissing on-screen: ‘Sad when a joke is turned into toxicity’

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently a website carried Tejasswi’s interview where she stated how Karan is an ‘insecure boyfriend’ and he has ‘barred her from kissing on-screen’. The actor also said that she doesn’t have any qualms about him doing intimate scenes but is sure that he wouldn’t be fine with it. The same has not gone down well with Karan. Upset with the development, the actor wrote on Twitter how he has read some negative things about him and he knows no one will defend him.

However, soon enough, Tejasswi, like a supporting girlfriend, posted on Twitter, “Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal!” To this, Karan replied, “The joke’s on me :)” and added snapshots of the articles calling him ‘insecure’. He has now deleted the tweet.

Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal! — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) February 10, 2022

The actor also shared a statement to clear the air about the latest controversy. Calling Karan professional, Tejasswi said that he will never interfere in her work or bar her from doing anything on the screen. “Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort, it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement, it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me”.

The statement further said that the ‘no kissing’ statement was just a joke between them as she was the one pulling his leg for having done lip-lock scenes in earlier projects. “So honestly both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day,” Tejasswi added.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Tejasswi Prakash also opened up about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra. While not revealing much about her relationship, she shared how Karan has claimed that he will tie the knot in March this year. “So he had said that he will get married in March. Ladki kaun hogi pata nahi (who will be the girl we don’t know). But he was sure that everything is already set for the wedding. Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don’t agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don’t think I am left with much of a choice (laughs),” she said.