Tejasswi Prakash joins paparazzi to click photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra at airport, watch video

Trust Tejasswi Prakash to make boyfriend Karan Kundrra feel special. The actor recently arrived back in Mumbai after walking the ramp at Delhi Fashion Week. Before welcoming Karan with a warm hug at the airport, Tejasswi joined the paparazzi with a camera to click her beau. As the cameramen captured the excited Tejasswi going click-click, they decided to surprise Karan. The Naagin 6 actor stood at a distance as Karan walked out. A video shows Karan all surprised on seeing Tejasswi waiting for him late at night at the airport.

Watch Tejran’s cute moments here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akz Creationz (@akz.tejran)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tejran foreever (@kktp_love111)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEJRAN (@tejranshadoww)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 and instantly fell in love. Talking about their relationship, Karan, in a recent interview, said he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life, Tejasswi.

“Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place,” he told Pinkvilla, adding the show helped him to “understand a lot about myself”.

As for wedding plans, Karan said, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were last seen on Lock Upp. While Karan was the ‘jailor’ of the show, his lady love joined him as the ‘warden’ in one of the finale week special episodes. The two even performed together at the grand finale, leaving everyone awestruck with their chemistry.