Tejasswi Prakash feels it’s ‘stupid’ to depend on men for financial advice, reveals she’s a ‘trader’ who invests in equity, options, futures

Actor Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to popularity after being part of several television shows including Bigg Boss 15, said that it is important for women to be financially independent and not depend on men to make investments on their behalf. Tejasswi bought a home for herself in Goa in 2022, and said in a new interview that she has property in Mumbai as well. Along with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, she also invested in two flats in Dubai worth Rs 2 crore, keeping her investment game strong.

In an interview on the CurlyTales YouTube channel, she spoke about how important it is for women to be financially independent. When the journalist pointed out that women often rely on their husbands, fathers and brothers to make investments on their behalf, Tejasswi said, “I think that’s just stupid. I am big on investments.”

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant explained, “I am a trader, and I trade mostly equity. Sometimes in options and futures. I feel like it doesn’t just involve guesswork but it involves a lot of study. So, I have studied. I have had a course. I am aware of the fact that you cannot completely rely on an industry like mine. Especially for the kind of workaholic that I am.”

She said that if an actor doesn’t have work, it can affect their peace of mind. She said, “You, as a person, should have a very good understanding of yourself. Are you the kind of person who can stay at home, peacefully, happily without working? If you know you are not that person, then you are going to go crazy when you don’t have work because you can’t decide when you have work or not.”

Tejasswi further said that securing her future helps her feel independent. “Even when I am not working, I still have an income while I am just sitting at home,” she said.

“I think a girl should be independent enough. Tomorrow, never call somebody else for financial help and if ever she decides to leave she should not go back to a dependent house but to her own place. I want to go to a place which is mine. As a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a sister you should have an independent place because phir ek tarah ka self respect aa sakta hai, ki agar apni koi cheez bardash na ho sake, to apne logo ko uss situation se leke bahar nikal jao (Then you gain self respect that if tomorrow you cannot tolerate something, you can take your people and leave the situation).”

The actor, who is currently seen in the popular show Naagin 6, said that there might come a time in the future when she would want to commit less attention and energy to work. “I like to live like that. I don’t want to be out of work because news talents are coming in. I want to decide when to leave. Probably in life when I want to give more time at home, when I have a family then I would still want to take up work but something not as taxing as a televisions how. Probably something which needs me to shoot for two months, three months and the rest of the time I can stay with my family,” Tejasswi said.