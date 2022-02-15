Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Ekta Kapoor wouldn’t have withdrawn Naagin 6 offer if I lost Bigg Boss 15’

Hours before she was announced as the Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash was introduced as the face of Naagin 6 by the channel. This made a certain section of the audience believe that she won the reality show because she was signed as the new naagin, or vice versa. Not someone to take the negativity to heart or get affected, Tejasswi shrugged off the claims, calling it all a ‘funny development’.

“Other actresses, who have played naagins have also done Bigg Boss. But they didn’t win. I never found logic in these claims. It’s not that Ekta ma’am would have taken back the offer if I didn’t win the show. I had even asked her during my first meeting if I won because of the show. And she told me she didn’t care, she wanted me as her Naagin. Also, even if I got offered the show and won because of it, tell me, there were other girls also in Bigg Boss 15. Why didn’t they get the same opportunity. It just doesn’t make any sense. Various statistics have proved that I was loved every week on the show, and I can see the love people have for me. So to say that it was all planned is really funny,” Tejasswi said in a chat with indianexpress.com.

A lot of celebs and even social media users had even pointed out how no one seemed happy when Tejasswi’s name was announced as the winner. Calling it a ‘funnier’ observation, the actor said, “These people didn’t want me in the house, never wanted me to become a VIP. They were mean to me and wanted me to lose. How can we even expect them to be happy about my win. Those poor souls had to be upset, it was justified. I knew it for a fact that I don’t have a massive fan following inside the house but knew my fans will support me throughout.”

The last two seasons of Naagin did not manage to make a mark, and on being quizzed whether her popularity will help create buzz around the supernatural drama, Tejasswi said, “I am obviously hoping for the same. As an actor, all I can do is give my hundred percent to a project. The rest is for the audience to decide. I can just hope that they like our show and give us a lot of love.”



While the actor is not scared of comparisons with the previous ‘naagins’, she did share that she would be the first ‘golu molu’ shape-shifting snake on the show. Tejasswi Prakash said, “I think one has to be a little glamorous and sensuous as that’s how people look at the character. I am going to try and do the same. People have always looked at me as someone cute, so this will also put me in a different light. I am glad that I have received a positive response till now about my look.”

Also starring Mahekk Chahal and Simba Nagpal, Naagin 6 will start streaming from February 12. The show will see the ‘sarvashestha naagin’ fighting a deadly virus to protect her country.