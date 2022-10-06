Tejasswi Prakash channels her inner rockstar in teaser of Mann Kasturi Re song Naad

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her silver screen debut with Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re opposite Abhinay Berde. On October 5, Tejasswi dropped a teaser of a song from the movie titled “Naad”.

In the teaser, the actor is seen in her most energetic form, channelling her inner rockstar. It also gives a glimpse of Abhinay, who is continuously looking at her while she performs. The song, sung by Mughdha Karhade, is all set to release on October 7.

In Mann Kasturi Re, Tejasswi Prakash will play the role of Shruti, while Abhinay Berde will be seen as Siddhant. Helmed by Sanket Mane, the film will release on November 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Marathi (@tips.marathi)

Fans were all excited for the song as they dropped comments on the teaser. One of the fans wrote, “Manifesting this song n movie to do wonders in Marathi cinema.” Another fan wrote, “Energy level in the promo loved the song promo n I’m hella excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Besides the Marathi film industry, Tejasswi has also set her eyes on Bollywood. She earlier told Tellychakkar, “Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can’t talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don’t want to settle for anything mediocre.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor’s television show Naagin 6.