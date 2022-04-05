scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7, boyfriend Karan Kundrra couldn’t be more proud

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has become the proud owner of an Audi Q7. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra accompanied Tejasswi as they got the luxury car home.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 5, 2022 8:19:11 pm
karan kundrra, tejasswi prakashKaran Kundrra and Tejaaswi Prakash pose in front of her new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday became the proud owner of an Audi Q7. Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra were spotted taking possession of the luxury car. Karan was even seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi’s forehead as they stood in front of her new car.

Audi Q7, a seven-seater SUV, is one of the most high-end luxury vehicles. The price of the car is over Rs 80 lakh. Recently, Shanaya Kapoor too bought the same car.

Check out photos of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra with Audi Q7:

Tejasswi Prakash with her new prized asset, (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan clicks a selfie with Tejasswi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan and Tejasswi caught in a sweet moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan helps Tejasswi in cracking the coconut at the showroom. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tejasswi is welcomed in the Audi family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tejasswi performs puja for her new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan clicks Tejasswi as she performs the rituals for her new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The actor met Karan Kundrra on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 and the two soon fell in love. While Tejasswi won the show, Karan was the second runner-up. Post their stint on the reality show, the two starred in the music video “Rula Deti Hai”. Even though the couple has not confirmed it yet, they have hinted at getting married someday.

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

