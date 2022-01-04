Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after fight with Karan Kundrra, says “Who talks to their girlfriend like this?”

While Bigg Boss 15 did not manage to impress the audience, it did give fans a love story to cherish. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan will be remembered as one of the highlights of the season. However, as per a new promo shared by the channel, all doesn’t seem to be well between the couple. As Karan shouts at Tejasswi, the latter is seen breaking down saying, “Who talks to their girlfriend like this?”

The fight started during the challengers task when Tejasswi taunted Karan for being weak. As she called him ‘kamzor’, the former Roadies gang leader is left fuming. During a heated argument, he even asks Tejasswi to not play the game behind his back. As they aggressively talk to each other, Tejasswi shouts at him to have the courage to finish a conversation rather than run away. On the other hand, Karan remarks that she is ‘anything but genuine’.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash is seen having a breakdown and saying that she has no one in the house for support. As she cries her heart out in front of Nishant Bhat, she says, “Who talks to their girlfriend like this? I am so fu**ing done”.

While Tejasswi and Karan started off as friends in the house, slowly they developed a strong bond. Initially, Karan was quite vocal about his feelings while Tejasswi remained cautious about having an affair on national television. However, soon the two made their relationship official and have been inseparable since then. Given the format of the show, the two also indulge in several fights often but kiss and make up soon after.

Interestingly, before entering Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra spoke to indianexpress.com and shared his apprehensions about falling in love on a reality show. “When you are in a pressure situation and stuck with a person, they become your universe. I have always advised even my contestants that in such circumstances, emotions and adrenaline are heightened. What matters is your equation with that person once you are out of that space. I am not in a state of mind to indulge in something flimsy or frivolous, so I don’t think anything will happen inside,” he said.

Bigg Boss 15 is set to air its finale on January 16.