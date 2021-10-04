‘Non-controversial’ Tejasswi Prakash reveals her Bigg Boss 15 game plan and it is all about ‘entertainment, entertainment’

Ahead of her entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi Prakash has some concerns on her mind. She is worried just how much she will miss her mother. The second worry is a little bit more prosaic — the fear of not getting good food once she is locked up in the reality show. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant calls herself as someone who prefers to stay away from controversies but promises to deliver that is lifeblood of reality shows — entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I really don’t know what’s going to happen inside so I am not worrying much. All that I can think of is what I will miss when I am not here. I don’t know anyone who will be inside, so I cannot predict what happens inside. But I am pretty much comfortable with the idea of living with strangers. I think it’s going to be fun.”

While fans have enjoyed her performances in soaps, her outing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was a revelation of sorts. Tejasswi opened up her life to her audiences after launching her YouTube channel, and Bigg Boss 15 will be the closest, most intense look at who she really is. Asked what she has in store, the actor says, “I don’t know. I am an entertainer, that’s pretty much my job, so one can expect that. Also, I believe in standing up for what is right, what I believe is right. So I will definitely do that.”

Tejasswi, who has had a clean image over the years, further shared that she isn’t afraid of ‘controversies’ as she hasn’t done anything wrong in life. “I have consciously stayed away from anything controversial, and I don’t think I will indulge in anything like that even in the house. Also, Bigg Boss is a show where what’s happening outside is more important than what’s happening inside. And all of us will be devoid of that. So all that we can do is give our best and be ourselves,” she said. Adding that she isn’t worried about the perception people have or will have about her as she knows her fans will love and support her.

The actor, however, refused to acknowledge that her fan following will give her an upper hand in the show as she said, “I think most in the show have an immensely strong fan following. Shamita Shetty has done films, she is so popular. Karan Kundra is a superstar on TV and Nishant Bhat is also quite loved after his Bigg Boss OTT stint. I think I should be the one worried knowing that there are so many rooting for my co-contestants in the house.”

Tejasswi Prakash admitted that nominations are a part of the game and it is only the love of fans that will take one ahead, “That’s going to make me reach the finale and also get the trophy.” And ask her if she is open to finding love in the house, and she’s quick to reply, “Absolutely not. I am there to work, entertain my fans and not find love.”

Talking about the ‘jungle theme’, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actor looked excited as she said, “I am so looking forward to getting the opportunity to live a jungle life. But I must add I am a tad nervous too as I don’t know how it’s going to be. I have faced challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi and I think mazaa aayega.”

As she mentioned the adventure reality show, we wondered if she would be cautious during tasks given she had to bow out of KKK 10 due to an injury. “I am not that kind of a person. Yes, ideally, it’s once bitten, twice shy but not in my case. I always believe in going all out during every stunt or challenge that comes my way.”

On a final note, Tejasswi gave us three reasons why one should be voting for her. “Firstly, because I would be fun and entertaining, secondly, as I believe in standing up for what is right. And finally because I want to win this show, and I have to for all my fans.”

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 has Karan Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff, Ishan Sehgal, Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht as contestants.