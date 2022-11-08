scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra give a glimpse of their fun, romantic time in new reel; fans want them to star in a film together

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 15, and sparks flew between the two.

tejasswi and karanTejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in a relationship. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)

TV actors and real-life couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently shared a fun, cute video of themselves enjoying some quality time together as they gorged on some delicacies.

Tejasswi simply captioned the video, “Hey y’all” as “Hey” from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr’s Hamilton played in the background.

Fans were quick to shower love on the pair as one of them wrote, “#tejasswiprakash we wanna see you in a Bollywood movie.” Another fan mentioned, “She looks like a dream. A beautiful one🥺♥.” Yet another user commented, “So random I love it #tejasswiprakash.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 15, and sparks flew between the two. Tejasswi ended up winning the show and was consequently seen on Naagin in the titular role, while Karan hosted Dance Deewane Juniors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...

Karan Kundrra was previously in a relationship with anchor Anusha Dandekar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:58:05 pm
Next Story

Biker not negligent if parking lights of stationary vehicle against which it crashed at night were off

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta visit gurudwara with their children
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement