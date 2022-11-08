Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra give a glimpse of their fun, romantic time in new reel; fans want them to star in a film together

TV actors and real-life couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently shared a fun, cute video of themselves enjoying some quality time together as they gorged on some delicacies.

Tejasswi simply captioned the video, “Hey y’all” as “Hey” from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr’s Hamilton played in the background.

Fans were quick to shower love on the pair as one of them wrote, “#tejasswiprakash we wanna see you in a Bollywood movie.” Another fan mentioned, “She looks like a dream. A beautiful one🥺♥.” Yet another user commented, “So random I love it #tejasswiprakash.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 15, and sparks flew between the two. Tejasswi ended up winning the show and was consequently seen on Naagin in the titular role, while Karan hosted Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan Kundrra was previously in a relationship with anchor Anusha Dandekar.