Tejasswi Prakash addresses criticism for her ‘accent’ in Naagin 6, thanks Janhvi Kapoor for making viral Reel

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 has been keeping fans hooked with its entertaining storylines. The supernatural drama has taken a leap, bringing forth the story of Pratha’s twin daughters, who also have been blessed with powers. Before this track, audiences were left in splits seeing Pratha’s (Tejasswi) foreign-returned avatar. In a bid to avenge her foes, she forged a new character, who was said to be her lookalike. Given that she was said to have returned from London, Tejasswi put on an exaggerated accent. In a recent interview, the actor addressed the criticism her ‘fake accent’ got from fans and said that it was deliberately supposed to be inaccurate.

Speaking to YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi mentioned that it was never supposed to be a legitimate accent. Educating fans about the difference between a British accent and an American one, she said, “I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great. Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells.”

The topic began after they were addressing Tejasswi‘s dialogue from Naagin 6, where she talks about walking at odd hours to maintain her figure. The same was reprised by Janhvi Kapoor in an Instagram Reel that went viral. Heaping words of praise on the young star, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said, “I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend and I loved how they performed it. They were so much better than me. It’s after she posted the video that people also started making Reels and it went viral.”

In an earlier interview, Tejasswi Prakash had called Naagin one of the most popular TV shows in India, and said it was “a huge professional privilege” to join the list of actors who’ve played the shape-shifting character in the previous seasons of the fantasy franchise. “It is a dream come true. I really hope that I am doing a good job and that I am justifying my character.”

Apart from Naagin, Tejasswi Prakash also makes headlines for her relationship with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met during their stint in Bigg Boss.