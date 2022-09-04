scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash addresses criticism for her ‘accent’ in Naagin 6, thanks Janhvi Kapoor for making viral Reel

In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash spoke about using an accent for her character in Naagin 6, and how one of her dialogues went viral after it was recreated by Janhvi Kapoor as a Reel.

naagin 6, tejasswi prakashTejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead in Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 has been keeping fans hooked with its entertaining storylines. The supernatural drama has taken a leap, bringing forth the story of Pratha’s twin daughters, who also have been blessed with powers. Before this track, audiences were left in splits seeing Pratha’s (Tejasswi) foreign-returned avatar. In a bid to avenge her foes, she forged a new character, who was said to be her lookalike. Given that she was said to have returned from London, Tejasswi put on an exaggerated accent. In a recent interview, the actor addressed the criticism her ‘fake accent’ got from fans and said that it was deliberately supposed to be inaccurate.

Speaking to YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi mentioned that it was never supposed to be a legitimate accent. Educating fans about the difference between a British accent and an American one, she said, “I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great. Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells.”

Also Read |Karan Johar reveals he would like to see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘They’re the new happening couple’

 

The topic began after they were addressing Tejasswi‘s dialogue from Naagin 6, where she talks about walking at odd hours to maintain her figure. The same was reprised by Janhvi Kapoor in an Instagram Reel that went viral. Heaping words of praise on the young star, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said, “I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend and I loved how they performed it. They were so much better than me. It’s after she posted the video that people also started making Reels and it went viral.”

Also Read |Karan Kundrra on trolls he faces for dating Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Do these people have the capacity to reach us?’

In an earlier interview, Tejasswi Prakash had called Naagin one of the most popular TV shows in India, and said it was “a huge professional privilege” to join the list of actors who’ve played the shape-shifting character in the previous seasons of the fantasy franchise. “It is a dream come true. I really hope that I am doing a good job and that I am justifying my character.”

Apart from Naagin, Tejasswi Prakash also makes headlines for her relationship with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met during their stint in Bigg Boss.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 11:30:04 am
Next Story

iPhone 14 Max could be called iPhone 14 Plus, report says

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop no-code 360 VR platform for teachers

IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop no-code 360 VR platform for teachers

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra
Mouni Roy, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra attend Ekta Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement