Tejasswi Prakash addresses body-shaming trolls, says she is ‘proud’ how God made her

As much as she is loved by her fans, Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 lead actor, Tejasswi Prakash is also trolled for being skinny and underweight. But the television actor is unfazed by the body-shaming trolls. She feels confident about the way she looks. She also believes she is not bothered about it since her parents and her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra have never found any flaw in her looks.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Tejasswi said she is “extremely proud” about the way God has made her. And, though she was once tempted to go under the knife like many other stars, she decided not to as she thought, “If I get affected by someone’s comment and change myself, I am no different.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Sharing her thoughts on how a woman should perceive her body, Tejasswi said it is important for a woman to love her body, and if she doesn’t, she can’t expect others to do it too. The actor is going by her mother’s advice: “People who affect you should be the ones who love you.”

Tejasswi, who has been dating Karan Kundrra for some time now, also revealed that he loves her for “being ladoo.” And, that is what he calls her too. Hence, she doesn’t feel the pressure of fitting into a “typical, perfect, hourglass shape body.”

Besides starring in Naagin 6, Tejasswi recently appeared in a new music video titled Rula Deti Hai with her beau Karan.