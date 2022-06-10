Tejasswi Prakash turns 29: Her midnight birthday celebration with Karan Kundrra is ‘pure goals’

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her birthday today. The Naagin 6 fame actor, who found love with actor Karan Kundrra during their time in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, was seen enjoying a midnight birthday celebration in Goa. Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra, fondly addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, cut a cake together.

On Tejasswi’s 29th birthday, the couple went to Goa for an intimate celebration but were followed by the photographers. The photos and videos of the couple have been shared by the paparazzi. And one of TejRan’s videos is nothing less than ‘pure goals’

In a video, Karan Kundrra can be seen lifting the birthday girl Tejasswi. In another video, they cut a cake with the media. Before cutting the cake, the actor was seen praying.

See photos and videos from Tejasswi Prakash’s midnight birthday celebration in Goa:

Be it on their show’s sets or on social media, Tejasswi and Karan keep sharing photos and videos with each other. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s fans too have always showered their love on the adorable couple.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors while Tejasswi is busy with her TV show, Naagin 6.