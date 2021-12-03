Teary-eyed Amitabh Bachchan recalls ‘circumstances’ that forced him to do KBC: ‘Filmon mein kaam mil nahi raha tha’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan spoke of the ‘circumstances’ that compelled him to transition from films to television, despite the advice that he was getting. Bachchan became emotional during the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the game show that gave him a new lease on life after a particularly difficult period in the 90s.

He was joined by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, on the milestone episode. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, joined via video link. “Bhavuk kar diya (You made me emotional),” Bachchan said as he wiped away tears, after watching a short montage of clips from over the years, which showed him celebrating with contestants who’d won the jackpot.

When Shweta asked how he was feeling about completing 1000 episodes, he said, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke… Filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai (It has been 21 years since we began the show in 2000. At that time, I had no idea what would happen. People would warn me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my career. But circumstances compelled me to take this on. You see, I wasn’t getting any films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world was with me).”

Bachchan said that each contestant that has appeared on the show has taught him something, and he holds those lessons close to his heart. “Prati din, prati contestant se mujhe kuch seekhne ko mila (Every day, every contestant taught me something),” he said, as Navya and Shweta clapped.

Bachchan then watched the montage, which made even Jaya and the others emotional. He took on the KBC hosting gig after his ambitious business venture, ABCL, collapsed and he was left in massive debt. He bounced back with KBC and a starring role in the film Mohabbatein.